Apple Releases New Vision Pro Developer Strap

Apple today released a new Developer Strap for the Vision Pro.



The second-generation Developer Strap offers data transfer speeds of up to 20 Gbps when connected to a Mac, whereas the original version was limited to USB 2.0 speeds of up to 480 Mbps. It is unclear if there are any other changes.

The overall design of the Developer Strap has barely changed, and it continues to provide the same audio experience as the standard Right Audio Strap.

The new Developer Strap is available to order now for delivery later this week, but it can only be purchased by Apple Developer Program members in countries where the Vision Pro is sold. In the U.S., the accessory remains priced at $299.

The new strap is compatible with both the original Vision Pro with the M2 chip, and the updated model with the M5 chip. However, it is unclear if data transfer speeds will be faster when using the new strap with the original Vision Pro.

Apple first released the Developer Strap in February 2024, when the original Vision Pro with the M2 chip launched. The accessory provides a USB-C connection between the Vision Pro and a Mac, for app development and diagnostic purposes.

The new Developer Strap can be ordered via Apple's developer website.