New 14-Inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro Now Available at Apple Stores

The updated 14-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro models with the M5 chip are available to purchase at Apple Store locations and select resellers starting today.



The updated 14-inch MacBook Pro base model also offers up to 2× faster SSD read and write speeds compared to the equivalent previous-generation model.

The twice-as-fast SSD speeds extend to the new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models, which also received Apple's custom N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7 support, Apple's custom C1X modem for cellular configurations, the ability to drive external displays at up to a 120Hz refresh rate, and faster charging capabilities (up to 50% in 30 to 35 minutes).

The updated Vision Pro also gained 120Hz support, up from the previous 100Hz limit, and it ships with a more comfortable Dual Knit Band with tungsten counterbalances.

At all Apple Store locations where the Vision Pro is available, customers can now demo the updated model with the M5 chip, and try the Dual Knit Band.

Read our review roundups to learn more: