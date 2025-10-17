Samsung Reportedly Gives Up on Super Thin Smartphones Amid Low Sales

Samsung has abruptly canceled development of its planned Galaxy S26 Edge smartphone after disappointing sales of the ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge, which rivals the iPhone Air, Korea's NewsPim claims.



Samsung apparently halted work on the Galaxy S26 Edge this week, informing employees internally that the product line would be discontinued. Internal discussions in September shifted priorities toward the more conventional "Plus" form factor after confirming that consumer demand for ultra-slim flagships was weaker than expected.

The Galaxy S25 Edge features a thin 5.5mm profile and a 3,900mAh battery, but its high price and reduced battery capacity drew criticism. Samsung's leadership reportedly decided to focus on models with broader consumer appeal rather than pursue niche thin designs that compromise durability, battery life, and other features.

The decision comes less than five months after the Galaxy S25 Edge debuted in May, following an ambitious effort to establish a new class of ultra-slim flagship devices positioned between the standard Galaxy S and the Ultra model. The original plan to revive the "Edge" brand, once associated with Samsung's curved-display models, was intended to replace the Plus series as a sleeker, trend-driven option.



Samsung will apparently instead add a Galaxy S26 Plus model to its 2026 lineup, reverting to the company's traditional three-tier structure of base, Plus, and Ultra variants. Despite the cancellation, development of the Galaxy S26 Edge was already complete. Development of the S26 Plus is expected to begin before the end of the third quarter of 2025.

The atmosphere inside the company is said to be "chaotic" and "embarrassed" following the sudden lineup revision. Samsung reportedly plans to sell through existing inventory of the Galaxy S25 Edge and cease further production once stock is depleted.

If true, the news may not bode well for Apple's ‌iPhone Air‌, which could be facing similar challenges in the market. Last month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo noted that the ‌iPhone Air‌ was the only model of the four new iPhones that was readily available at launch, suggesting lower than expected demand.