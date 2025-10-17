Samsung Reportedly Gives Up on Super Thin Smartphones Amid Low Sales

by

Samsung has abruptly canceled development of its planned Galaxy S26 Edge smartphone after disappointing sales of the ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge, which rivals the iPhone Air, Korea's NewsPim claims.

S25 Edge Thumb 2
Samsung apparently halted work on the Galaxy S26 Edge this week, informing employees internally that the product line would be discontinued. Internal discussions in September shifted priorities toward the more conventional "Plus" form factor after confirming that consumer demand for ultra-slim flagships was weaker than expected.

The Galaxy S25 Edge features a thin 5.5mm profile and a 3,900mAh battery, but its high price and reduced battery capacity drew criticism. Samsung's leadership reportedly decided to focus on models with broader consumer appeal rather than pursue niche thin designs that compromise durability, battery life, and other features.

The decision comes less than five months after the Galaxy S25 Edge debuted in May, following an ambitious effort to establish a new class of ultra-slim flagship devices positioned between the standard Galaxy S and the Ultra model. The original plan to revive the "Edge" brand, once associated with Samsung's curved-display models, was intended to replace the Plus series as a sleeker, trend-driven option.

galaxy s25 edge colors
Samsung will apparently instead add a Galaxy S26 Plus model to its 2026 lineup, reverting to the company's traditional three-tier structure of base, Plus, and Ultra variants. Despite the cancellation, development of the Galaxy S26 Edge was already complete. Development of the S26 Plus is expected to begin before the end of the third quarter of 2025.

The atmosphere inside the company is said to be "chaotic" and "embarrassed" following the sudden lineup revision. Samsung reportedly plans to sell through existing inventory of the Galaxy S25 Edge and cease further production once stock is depleted.

If true, the news may not bode well for Apple's ‌iPhone Air‌, which could be facing similar challenges in the market. Last month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo noted that the ‌iPhone Air‌ was the only model of the four new iPhones that was readily available at launch, suggesting lower than expected demand.

Tag: Samsung

Popular Stories

M5 MacBook Pro

Apple Announces New 14-Inch MacBook Pro With M5 Chip

Wednesday October 15, 2025 6:07 am PDT by
Apple today updated the 14-inch MacBook Pro base model with its new M5 chip, which is also available in updated iPad Pro and Vision Pro models. In addition, the base 14-inch MacBook Pro can now be configured with up to 4TB of storage on Apple's online store, whereas the previous model maxed out at 2TB. However, the maximum amount of unified RAM available for this model remains 32GB. Like...
Read Full Article272 comments
Apple iPad Pro hero M5

Apple Debuts New iPad Pro With M5 Chip, Faster Charging, and More

Wednesday October 15, 2025 6:16 am PDT by
Apple today announced the next-generation iPad Pro, featuring the custom-designed M5, C1X, and N1 chips. The M5 chip has up to a 10-core CPU, with four performance cores and six efficiency cores. It features a next-generation GPU with Neural Accelerator in each core, allowing the new iPad Pro to deliver up to 3.5x the AI performance than the previous model, and a third-generation ray-tracing ...
Read Full Article278 comments
apple oct 2024 mac tease

Apple Expected to Announce These Two to Three Products 'This Week'

Sunday October 12, 2025 7:05 am PDT by
Apple plans to announce new products "this week," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple's "Mac Your Calendars" teaser last October In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said the products set to be updated this week include the iPad Pro, Vision Pro, and "likely" the base 14-inch MacBook Pro, with all three likely to receive a spec bump with Apple's next-generation M5 chip. Gurman...
Read Full Article182 comments
maxresdefault

Here's Everything Apple Announced Today

Wednesday October 15, 2025 3:54 pm PDT by
We didn't get a second fall event this year, but Apple did unveil updated products with a series of press releases that went out today. The M5 chip made an appearance in new MacBook Pro, Vision Pro, and iPad Pro models. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We've rounded up our coverage and highlighted the main feature changes for each device below. MacBook Pro M5...
Read Full Article83 comments
joz macbook tease

Apple Teases Upcoming M5 MacBook Pro Launch: 'Something Powerful is Coming'

Tuesday October 14, 2025 11:59 am PDT by
Apple marketing chief Greg Joswiak today teased the launch of an upcoming product, saying "something powerful is coming" on social media. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. A short animation accompanying Joswiak's teaser reveals a brief glimpse of a MacBook Pro along with the words "coming soon." The shape of the MacBook Pro is a V, which is the Roman numeral...
Read Full Article201 comments
airpods max 2024 colors

AirPods Max 2: Everything We Know So Far

Tuesday October 14, 2025 8:43 am PDT by
Apple's AirPods Max have now been available for almost five years, so what do we know about the second-generation version? According to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new AirPods Max will be lighter than the current ones, but exactly how much is as yet known. The current AirPods Max weigh 0.85 pounds (386.2 grams), excluding the charging case, making it one of the heavier...
Read Full Article90 comments
Vision Pro M5 Announcement

Apple Updates Vision Pro With M5 Chip, Dual Knit Band, and 120Hz Support

Wednesday October 15, 2025 6:14 am PDT by
Apple today updated the Vision Pro headset with its next-generation M5 chip for faster performance, and a more comfortable Dual Knit Band. The M5 chip has a 10-core CPU, a 10-core GPU with Neural Accelerators, and a 16-core Neural Engine, and we have confirmed the Vision Pro still has 16GB of RAM. With the M5 chip, the Vision Pro offers faster performance and longer battery life compared...
Read Full Article248 comments
macbook pro blue

Apple's M5 MacBook Pro Imminent: What to Expect

Tuesday October 14, 2025 4:35 pm PDT by
Apple is going to launch a new version of the MacBook Pro as soon as tomorrow, so we thought we'd go over what to expect from Apple's upcoming Mac. M5 Chip The MacBook Pro will be one of the first new devices to use the next-generation M5 chip, which will replace the M4 chip. The M5 is built on TSMC's more advanced 3-nanometer process, and it will bring speed and efficiency improvements. ...
Read Full Article56 comments
HomePod mini and Apple TV

Apple's Next Rumored Products: New HomePod Mini, Apple TV, and More

Thursday October 16, 2025 9:13 am PDT by
Apple on Wednesday updated the 14-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro with its next-generation M5 chip, but previous rumors have indicated that the company still plans to announce at least a few additional products before the end of the year. The following Apple products have at one point been rumored to be updated in 2025, although it is unclear if the timeframe for any of them has...
Read Full Article80 comments
MacBook Pro M5 Screen

New MacBook Pro Does Not Include a Charger in the Box in Europe

Wednesday October 15, 2025 6:59 am PDT by
The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M5 chip does not include a charger in the box in European countries, including the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, and others, according to Apple's online store. In the U.S. and all other countries outside of Europe, the new MacBook Pro comes with Apple's 70W USB-C Power Adapter, but European customers miss out....
Read Full Article496 comments

Top Rated Comments

MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
42 minutes ago at 06:33 am
Won’t be surprised if Apple does this too
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ghanwani Avatar
ghanwani
39 minutes ago at 06:37 am
I haven't held one of these but I can say for sure that holding an iPhone 17 Air felt absolutely nothing special. Contrast with holding an iPhone 5 after a 4/4S and I knew I wanted one--it just had a completely different feel to it.

So then the question becomes -- If it doesn't feel great, why would someone buy a phone full of compromises?

My guess is that Apple will follow suit.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
42 minutes ago at 06:34 am
(psst) Make something small ... i.e. "sized for normal hands" and you'll have a buyer in me!
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rappr Avatar
rappr
38 minutes ago at 06:38 am

If true, the news may not bode well for Apple's iPhone Air, which could be facing similar challenges in the market.
Did you guys not just post that the iPhone Air sold out in China? Did the Edge sell out in China?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bluespark Avatar
bluespark
31 minutes ago at 06:45 am
I hope people who are thinking about the Air give it a chance. It's easy to have FOMO during the purchasing process, but I haven't regretted buying the Air for a moment. Having used it since launch day, I can now say without reservation that it is my favorite iPhone ever. I truly love it.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kaffegrut Avatar
Kaffegrut
28 minutes ago at 06:47 am
If the Air was the size of the 12/13 mini, I would have bought it.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments