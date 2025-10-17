Best Buy Takes $50 Off M5 iPad Pro for Members, Plus Trade-In Offers

Alongside trade-in deals on the new M5 MacBook Pro, Best Buy is offering trade-in deals toward the new M5 iPad Pro, with My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members receiving an extra 10% in trade-in value. Members also receive a straight $50 discount on iPad Pro pre-orders.

Best Buy advertises a starting price for the M5 iPad Pro of $499 with trade-in of an M4 Wi-Fi model with 512GB of storage, but between member trade-in bonuses and cash discounts, you can likely bring the out-of-pocket cost down even more, so be sure to check trade-in offers and your final cart price.

A My Best Buy Plus membership is priced at $49.99 per year, so the $50 discount on the iPad Pro pays for a year's membership by itself, and any discounts on other products and additional membership benefits like free 2-day shipping and extended return windows become essentially free bonuses.

My Best Buy Total is a higher-tier plan priced at $179.99 per year, but it includes benefits like up to two years of protection such as AppleCare+ on purchases, discounted repairs, and premium Geek Squad support.

