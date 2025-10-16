Best Buy Offering Trade-In Deals Toward New M5 MacBook Pro

While we have unsurprisingly yet to see any straight discounts on the just-announced M5 MacBook Pro, Best Buy is seeking to entice upgraders with some trade-in offers toward the new models.

Best Buy is currently offering up to $800 in trade-in value for a base M4 MacBook Pro, with higher-spec machines qualifying for even more. Base M3 MacBook Pro models qualify for up to $600 in trade-in credit, while base M2 models qualify for up to $490 and base M1 models qualify for up to $300. My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members are also eligible for an extra 10% on their trade-in value.

The new M5 MacBook Pro starts at $1,599, with higher-spec stock configurations available at $1,799 and $1,999 price points. Pre-orders are available now ahead of a launch next Wednesday, October 22.

Apple also offers its own trade-in program for Macs and other devices, so it's worth comparing trade-in values to determine what the best option is for you. Private sales can also frequently yield higher values for a given model, though that can come with more hassle and less security than a retail trade-in partner like Best Buy or Apple, so you need to weigh priorities when deciding how to upgrade.

