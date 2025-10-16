Best Buy Offering Trade-In Deals Toward New M5 MacBook Pro
While we have unsurprisingly yet to see any straight discounts on the just-announced M5 MacBook Pro, Best Buy is seeking to entice upgraders with some trade-in offers toward the new models.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Best Buy is currently offering up to $800 in trade-in value for a base M4 MacBook Pro, with higher-spec machines qualifying for even more. Base M3 MacBook Pro models qualify for up to $600 in trade-in credit, while base M2 models qualify for up to $490 and base M1 models qualify for up to $300. My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members are also eligible for an extra 10% on their trade-in value.
The new M5 MacBook Pro starts at $1,599, with higher-spec stock configurations available at $1,799 and $1,999 price points. Pre-orders are available now ahead of a launch next Wednesday, October 22.
Apple also offers its own trade-in program for Macs and other devices, so it's worth comparing trade-in values to determine what the best option is for you. Private sales can also frequently yield higher values for a given model, though that can come with more hassle and less security than a retail trade-in partner like Best Buy or Apple, so you need to weigh priorities when deciding how to upgrade.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
