Apple's M5 MacBook Pro Imminent: What to Expect

Apple is going to launch a new version of the MacBook Pro as soon as tomorrow, so we thought we'd go over what to expect from Apple's upcoming Mac.

M5 Chip

The ‌MacBook Pro‌ will be one of the first new devices to use the next-generation M5 chip, which will replace the M4 chip.

The M5 is built on TSMC's more advanced 3-nanometer process, and it will bring speed and efficiency improvements. A leaked iPad Pro with an M5 chip was benchmarked two weeks ago, and it featured 12 percent faster multi-core CPU performance compared to the M4 chip, and a 36 percent faster GPU.

The M5 chip in the ‌iPad Pro‌ had a 9-core CPU, but the M5 in the new ‌MacBook Pro‌ could have a 10-core CPU like the 10-core M4 chip in the current version of the ‌MacBook Pro‌.



Design

There are no rumors of design changes, and we are expecting the upcoming M5 ‌MacBook Pro‌ to look just like the M4 version. There is a possibility that Apple will add a new color, because a teaser for the ‌MacBook Pro‌ seems to feature a ‌MacBook Pro‌ with a blue tint.

It's possible we'll get a dark blue version of the ‌MacBook Pro‌ that matches the iPhone 17 Pro.



Other Possible Updates

Aside from an M5 chip, we haven't heard of any new features that will be available in the M5 ‌MacBook Pro‌.

While not rumored, Apple could perhaps add the upgraded 18-megapixel Center Stage front-facing camera that's in the iPhone 17, or introduce the N1 networking chip with Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 7 support. The current version of the ‌MacBook Pro‌ is limited to Wi-Fi 6E, even though the iPhone has supported Wi-Fi 7 for the last two years.

Apple may not be planning for significant hardware changes other than the chip, because swapping the camera or the networking chip would require more significant internal updates compared to just an M4 to M5 chip swap.



Just One Model?

It's looking like we're only going to get a single updated MacBook, with Apple adding the M5 to the base 14-inch model.

The ‌MacBook Pro‌ line typically features Pro and Max chips in higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch machines as well, but those chips are apparently not ready yet and won't be coming until 2026.

The M5 Pro and M5 Max ‌MacBook Pro‌ models are expected in early 2026.



Why You Shouldn't Buy One

If you're not in serious need of a new ‌MacBook Pro‌, 2025 is a bad time to upgrade. The next-generation ‌MacBook Pro‌ after the late 2025/early 2026 models is expected to feature an OLED display, which will mark a major upgrade in display quality.

Of course, it's possible that the base 14-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ isn't going to get an OLED display and will stick with mini-LED, but it's not clear at this point.

The transition to OLED will also likely bring a design update along with M6 chip technology, which is another reason to wait.



Launch Date

Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak teased the M5 MacBook Pro earlier today, so it's likely going to launch imminently, perhaps as soon as tomorrow morning.