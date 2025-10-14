Apple's M5 MacBook Pro Imminent: What to Expect

by

Apple is going to launch a new version of the MacBook Pro as soon as tomorrow, so we thought we'd go over what to expect from Apple's upcoming Mac.

macbook pro blue

M5 Chip

The ‌MacBook Pro‌ will be one of the first new devices to use the next-generation M5 chip, which will replace the M4 chip.

The M5 is built on TSMC's more advanced 3-nanometer process, and it will bring speed and efficiency improvements. A leaked iPad Pro with an M5 chip was benchmarked two weeks ago, and it featured 12 percent faster multi-core CPU performance compared to the M4 chip, and a 36 percent faster GPU.

The M5 chip in the ‌iPad Pro‌ had a 9-core CPU, but the M5 in the new ‌MacBook Pro‌ could have a 10-core CPU like the 10-core M4 chip in the current version of the ‌MacBook Pro‌.

Design

There are no rumors of design changes, and we are expecting the upcoming M5 ‌MacBook Pro‌ to look just like the M4 version. There is a possibility that Apple will add a new color, because a teaser for the ‌MacBook Pro‌ seems to feature a ‌MacBook Pro‌ with a blue tint.

It's possible we'll get a dark blue version of the ‌MacBook Pro‌ that matches the iPhone 17 Pro.

Other Possible Updates

Aside from an M5 chip, we haven't heard of any new features that will be available in the M5 ‌MacBook Pro‌.

While not rumored, Apple could perhaps add the upgraded 18-megapixel Center Stage front-facing camera that's in the iPhone 17, or introduce the N1 networking chip with Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 7 support. The current version of the ‌MacBook Pro‌ is limited to Wi-Fi 6E, even though the iPhone has supported Wi-Fi 7 for the last two years.

Apple may not be planning for significant hardware changes other than the chip, because swapping the camera or the networking chip would require more significant internal updates compared to just an M4 to M5 chip swap.

Just One Model?

It's looking like we're only going to get a single updated MacBook, with Apple adding the M5 to the base 14-inch model.

The ‌MacBook Pro‌ line typically features Pro and Max chips in higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch machines as well, but those chips are apparently not ready yet and won't be coming until 2026.

The M5 Pro and M5 Max ‌MacBook Pro‌ models are expected in early 2026.

Why You Shouldn't Buy One

If you're not in serious need of a new ‌MacBook Pro‌, 2025 is a bad time to upgrade. The next-generation ‌MacBook Pro‌ after the late 2025/early 2026 models is expected to feature an OLED display, which will mark a major upgrade in display quality.

Of course, it's possible that the base 14-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ isn't going to get an OLED display and will stick with mini-LED, but it's not clear at this point.

The transition to OLED will also likely bring a design update along with M6 chip technology, which is another reason to wait.

Launch Date

Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak teased the M5 MacBook Pro earlier today, so it's likely going to launch imminently, perhaps as soon as tomorrow morning.

Related Roundup: MacBook Pro
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Pro (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: MacBook Pro

Popular Stories

apple oct 2024 mac tease

Apple Expected to Announce These Two to Three Products 'This Week'

Sunday October 12, 2025 7:05 am PDT by
Apple plans to announce new products "this week," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple's "Mac Your Calendars" teaser last October In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said the products set to be updated this week include the iPad Pro, Vision Pro, and "likely" the base 14-inch MacBook Pro, with all three likely to receive a spec bump with Apple's next-generation M5 chip. Gurman...
Read Full Article177 comments
iOS 26 Feature

Apple Preparing iOS 26.0.2 Update for iPhones

Saturday October 11, 2025 6:59 pm PDT by
Apple's software engineers are internally testing iOS 26.0.2, according to MacRumors logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions. iOS 26.0.2 will likely be a minor update that addresses bugs and/or security vulnerabilities, but we do not know any specific details yet. The update will likely be released within the next few weeks. Last month, Apple released iOS...
Read Full Article79 comments
Apple TV Plus Feature 2 Magenta and Blue

Apple TV+ Being Rebranded as Apple TV

Monday October 13, 2025 8:25 am PDT by
Buried in its announcement about "F1: The Movie" making its streaming debut on December 12, Apple has also announced that Apple TV+ is being rebranded as simply Apple TV. A single line near the end of the press release states "Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity," though Apple's website has yet to be updated with any changes, so we're unsure on the details of the...
Read Full Article270 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Colors

iPhone 18 Pro Already Rumored to Have These 6 New Features

Saturday October 11, 2025 10:10 am PDT by
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still nearly a year away, a handful of new features and changes have already been rumored for the devices. Below, we have recapped some of the early iPhone 18 Pro rumors so far. Smaller Dynamic Island The standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be equipped with a slightly smaller Dynamic Island, but the devices will...
Read Full Article82 comments
All AirPods 2025

Apple Reportedly Working on New AirPods Pro, AirPods 5, and H3 Chip

Sunday October 12, 2025 9:24 am PDT by
After releasing AirPods Pro 3 last month, Apple is already working on the next AirPods Pro, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. It is unclear if the new AirPods Pro would be branded as AirPods Pro 4, or if they would be considered an updated version of AirPods Pro 3. Gurman did not take a position, opting to describe them as a "new version" of the "high-end in-ear buds." AirPods Pro 2...
Read Full Article66 comments
Meta Ray Ban Glasses

Apple's Smart Glasses With In-Lens Display May Feature Two Modes

Sunday October 12, 2025 9:43 am PDT by
Apple's second-generation smart glasses with an in-lens display may have two modes, depending on which device they are connected to. Meta Ray-Bans without an in-lens display In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said he was told a future version of Apple's smart glasses may be able to run a full version of the visionOS operating system when they are paired with a Mac, and...
Read Full Article126 comments
10

Apple to Launch New Products Starting Next Week, Claims Dubious Leak [Updated]

Friday October 10, 2025 5:57 am PDT by
Update: the Naver account appears to be referencing a speculative post on X by Vadim Yuryev, dated October 6. The original article follows. Apple will announce new products through a series of press releases beginning as soon as next week, according to a dubious claim posted on the Korean blog Naver. The Naver blog account yeux1122, which aggregates rather than originates Apple...
Read Full Article6 comments
joz macbook tease

Apple Teases Upcoming M5 MacBook Pro Launch: 'Something Powerful is Coming'

Tuesday October 14, 2025 11:59 am PDT by
Apple marketing chief Greg Joswiak today teased the launch of an upcoming product, saying "something powerful is coming" on social media. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. A short animation accompanying Joswiak's teaser reveals a brief glimpse of a MacBook Pro along with the words "coming soon." The shape of the MacBook Pro is a V, which is the Roman numeral...
Read Full Article161 comments
Tim Cook MacBook

Apple's Next CEO Identified

Wednesday October 8, 2025 12:30 pm PDT by
Apple's hardware engineering chief John Ternus remains the "leading contender" to become the company's next CEO, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Ternus is 50 years old, so he is still young enough to have a long run at the helm of Apple, after current CEO Tim Cook retires. He is already a key decision-maker at Apple, according to Gurman, and he appears to have a charismatic...
Read Full Article