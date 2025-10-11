AT&T Website References Next-Generation iPad Pro With M5 Chip

by

AT&T's website references an unreleased iPad Pro model with an M5 chip, but it is unclear if it is an accidental leak, or simply a premature SEO play.

ipad pro 2024
Here is how the HTML title for the iPad page on AT&T's website appears in Google search results:

Shop Apple iPad Tablets: iPad Pro M5 Pre-Order Soon

Here is a screenshot of the Google result:

ATT iPad Pro M5
The text might be changed quickly, now that it has received attention.

There are no product listings for an iPad Pro with an M5 chip on AT&T's online store, so this is ultimately not a substantial discovery. However, in line with rumors, it could signal that Apple is set to announce the next iPad Pro models soon.

Apple is expected to update the iPad Pro with an M5 chip as early as this month, and the entire device already leaked in two early unboxing videos out of Russia. It was also rumored that the device would be equipped with two front cameras, but there was no visible evidence of this change in the unboxing videos, so we shall see.

Last year, the iPad Pro was updated with an OLED display and a thinner design, but no major design changes are expected for the next models.

Related Roundup: iPad Pro
Buyer's Guide: iPad Pro (Don't Buy)

Popular Stories

10

Apple to Launch New Products Starting Next Week, Claims Dubious Leak [Updated]

Friday October 10, 2025 5:57 am PDT by
Update: the Naver account appears to be referencing a speculative post on X by Vadim Yuryev, dated October 6. The original article follows. Apple will announce new products through a series of press releases beginning as soon as next week, according to a dubious claim posted on the Korean blog Naver. The Naver blog account yeux1122, which aggregates rather than originates Apple...
Read Full Article6 comments
apple invite colorado%402x

Apple Hosts Unusual Colorado Event to Showcase Latest Hardware

Thursday October 9, 2025 1:17 pm PDT by
Apple has invited a group of social media influencers to Colorado this week for an unusual event involving group hiking, trail running, and other outdoor activities designed to showcase the company's recently launched iPhone 17 Pro Max, AirPods Pro 3, and Apple Watch Ultra 3. An invitation was shared on X (Twitter) by photographer Johnny Hawk, featuring a simple message: "Hi Johnny. We're so ...
Read Full Article84 comments
10

Apple Event This October? Here's the Latest on What to Expect

Thursday October 9, 2025 7:00 am PDT by
While it is unclear if Apple will host an October event this year, or stick to press releases, rumors suggest it will announce several new products this month. The graphic for Apple's "Unleashed" event in October 2021 Below, we have recapped everything to know about a potential Apple event this October. When The table below outlines when Apple teased its October launches over the past...
Read Full Article28 comments
spring 2022 possible macs

When Will Apple's Macs Get M5 Chips? 2025-2026 Launch Timeline

Wednesday October 8, 2025 3:59 pm PDT by
We're just about due for the next-generation Apple silicon chip, which will kick off a new wave of Mac refreshes. The M5 chip is expected to make an appearance in some new products before the end of the year, but most Mac refreshes will happen in 2026. We've rounded up current rumors on when we might see updates for Apple's notebook and desktop machines. MacBook Pro The MacBook Pro could ...
Read Full Article69 comments
AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4

Tuesday October 7, 2025 11:27 am PDT by
Apple today released new firmware designed for the AirPods Pro 3, prior-generation AirPods Pro 2, and the AirPods 4 models. The firmware has a build number of 8A358, up from 8A356. There's no word on what's include in the updated firmware, but the prior 8A356 update added iOS 26 features to the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods 4 with ANC. The software introduced better audio quality ...
Read Full Article145 comments
vivo liquid glass

iOS 26 Liquid Glass Design Copied by Android Smartphone Maker

Thursday October 9, 2025 4:07 pm PDT by
Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has taken some inspiration from Apple's Liquid Glass design language for its latest operating system update, OriginOS 6. Unveiled this week, OriginOS 6 has the same rounded buttons and translucent glass look as iOS 26. In a demo video, a Vivo smartphone features an interface that could be easily mistaken for iOS 26. There's a Liquid Glass clock, Control Center,...
Read Full Article147 comments
CarPlay Ultra Aston Martin

These Vehicle Brands Plan to Offer Apple's CarPlay Ultra

Thursday October 9, 2025 8:17 am PDT by
Earlier this year, Apple finally launched CarPlay Ultra, the long-awaited next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles. However, now nearly five months later, CarPlay Ultra is still limited to just one luxury vehicle brand. CarPlay Ultra features deeper integration with a vehicle's instrument cluster and systems, built-in apps for radio and climate controls, rear-view...
Read Full Article116 comments
AirPods Pro Beta Firmware 2

Apple Releases New Beta Firmware for AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods 4

Thursday October 9, 2025 11:42 am PDT by
Apple today released new beta firmware that's designed for the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods 4. The firmware is limited to developers at the current time, and it has a build number of 8B5014c. The firmware comes as Apple is testing the iOS 26.1 update. It likely adds support for Live Translation in new languages, including Japanese, Korean, Italian, and Chinese (both Mandarin...
Read Full Article36 comments
tag heuer made for iphone

New TAG Heuer Smartwatches Now 'Made for iPhone'

Wednesday October 8, 2025 8:41 am PDT by
TAG Heuer today announced the Connected Calibre E5 smartwatch, now featuring "Made for iPhone" certification as the watchmaker abandons Google's Wear OS. Three years after launching the Calibre E4, the Connected Calibre E5 comes in two case sizes: 45mm and a new, more compact 40mm. They are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 5100+. The 45mm model features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, while ...
Read Full Article65 comments