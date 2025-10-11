AT&T Website References Next-Generation iPad Pro With M5 Chip

AT&T's website references an unreleased iPad Pro model with an M5 chip, but it is unclear if it is an accidental leak, or simply a premature SEO play.



Here is how the HTML title for the iPad page on AT&T's website appears in Google search results:

Shop Apple iPad Tablets: iPad Pro M5 Pre-Order Soon

Here is a screenshot of the Google result:



The text might be changed quickly, now that it has received attention.

There are no product listings for an iPad Pro with an M5 chip on AT&T's online store, so this is ultimately not a substantial discovery. However, in line with rumors, it could signal that Apple is set to announce the next iPad Pro models soon.

Apple is expected to update the iPad Pro with an M5 chip as early as this month, and the entire device already leaked in two early unboxing videos out of Russia. It was also rumored that the device would be equipped with two front cameras, but there was no visible evidence of this change in the unboxing videos, so we shall see.

Last year, the iPad Pro was updated with an OLED display and a thinner design, but no major design changes are expected for the next models.