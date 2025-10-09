OpenAI's Sora AI Video App Hits 1 Million Downloads

Sora, OpenAI's app for creating AI-generated video, has been downloaded more than one million times. OpenAI's Sora lead, Bill Peebles, shared the information on social media network X last night.



Peebles said that Sora hit one million app downloads even faster than ChatGPT did, with interest in the app soaring despite the fact that it's invite only and only available in the U.S. and Canada at the current time.

Sora was released at the end of September. It's designed to generate AI videos using realistic videos of real people and their friends. Each user uploads a "cameo" or short video, which they can then use with AI prompts.

The app includes an option for users to share their cameos, allowing select people or anyone on Sora to generate AI video with their likeness. Sora has been criticized for producing AI slop, but that hasn't affected its popularity. It continues to be the top free app on Apple's App Store.

Sora uses OpenAI's Sora 2 video generation model that can handle complex movements for realistic, cinematic, and anime-style video. Sora 2 supports generating audio, so all the video creations on Sora are accompanied by sound.

OpenAI designed Sora to display content based on people the user follows or interacts with, and the app polls users regularly on their wellbeing. There are controls to modify what's displayed in a feed, and OpenAI says that it is meant to be used with friends, which is why it's invite only.

Sora is free to download, and OpenAI is not restricting video generation to subscribers for now. [Direct Link]