The Best Prime Day Deals on iPhone Accessories, Headphones, and More
Yesterday we highlighted some of the best Apple-related product discounts that you can find on Amazon during Prime Big Deal Days, and now we're focusing on third-party accessory markdowns during the event. In this article you'll find all the best accessories for charging, smart homes, smartphones, and more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Shoppers should remember that Prime Day sales are typically time sensitive, so purchase quickly if you're interested. Remember that you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime on Amazon if you're a new customer; afterwards the service runs for $14.99/month or $139/year.
Special for 2025, Amazon is also offering a free six month trial to Prime for Young Adults right now. Prime for Young Adults is a discounted Prime membership for anyone age 18-24 that offers all of the Prime benefits at $69.00 per year, half of the price of regular Prime.
Anker
Prime Day deals have hit Anker's most popular portable batteries, Bluetooth speakers, wall chargers, USB-C hubs, and portable power stations. We've collected some of the best Anker discounts in the list below, but be sure to browse Amazon for even more sales.
Audio
- Soundcore Motion 300 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - $55.99, down from $79.99
Portable Batteries
- MagGo Power Bank 10,000 mAh - $56.99, down from $89.99
- 24,000 mAh Power Bank - $74.99, down from $109.99
- Prime Power Bank 20,000 mAh with 100W Charging Base - $169.99, down from $184.99
Wireless Chargers
- MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station - $65.99, down from $99.99
- MagGo 3-in-1 Folding Charging Station - $73.14, down from $109.99
Power Stations
- Portable Power Station with Smart Display + Retractable Light - $79.99, down from $149.99
- 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Cube - $90.99, down from $149.99
- SOLIX C800 Power Station with Camping Lights - $399.00, down from $649.00
- SOLIX C1000 Power Station - $379.00, down from $999.00
- SOLIX C1000 Power Station with Solar Panel - $639.00, down from $1,549.00
- SOLIX F2000 Power Station - $799.00, down from $1,999.00
- SOLIX F2000 Power Station with 200W Solar Panel - $999.00, down from $2,549.00
- SOLIX F2000 Power Station with 400W Solar Panel - $1,249.00, down from $2,899.00
- SOLIX F3800 Power Station with 400W Solar Panel - $2,699.00, down from $4,899.00
Wall Chargers
- 20W USB-C Charger - $8.99, down from $16.99
- 6-in-1 Nano Charging Station - $37.99, down from $65.99
- Prime 67W 3-Port Charger - $34.99, down from $65.99
Hubs
- 4-Port USB-C Hub - $9.99, down from $19.99
- 10-in-1 USB-C Hub - $58.99, down from $149.99
Jackery
Jackery's Prime Day deals include a large selection of portable power stations at big discounts.
- Explorer 1000 Power Station - $349.00, down from $799.00
- Explorer 500 - $399.00, down from $799.00
- Expansion Battery Pack 2000 Plus - $879.00, down from $1,599.00
- Explorer 2000 Plus + Expandable Battery + Solar Panel - $2,374.00, down from $4,999.00
Ecovacs
- Deebot T30S Care Robot Vacuum - $384.99, down from $579.99
- Deebot T30S Pro Robot Vacuum - $519.99, down from $1,099.99
- Deebot T50 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum - $499.99, down from $699.99
- Deebot X9 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum - $899.99, down from $1,299.99
Sonos
- Sonos Era 100 Speaker - $179.00, down from $199.00
- Sonos Ace - $298.00, down from $449.00
- Sonos Beam Gen 2 Soundbar - $369.00, down from $499.00
- Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar - $929.00, down from $1,099.00
Beats
Amazon this week is discounting a collection of Beats headphones and speakers, including low prices on Beats Pill and more.
- Beats Pill - $99.95, down from $149.95
- Beats Solo 4 - $129.95, down from $199.95
- Beats Studio Pro - $169.95, down from $349.99
Monitors
Amazon has a wide array of monitors and PCs on sale from HP, Acer, Samsung, and more for Prime Day.
- 32-inch Odyssey Gaming Monitor - $218.45, down from $329.99
- 34-inch Odyssey G5 Ultra-Wide Monitor - $259.99, down from $399.99
- 34-inch Alienware Curved Gaming Monitor - $749.99, down from $799.99
- 49-inch Odyssey OLED Curved Gaming Monitor - $899.99, down from 41,599.99
- 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor - $1,499.99, down from $2,299.99
TVs
- 55-inch Roku Smart TV - $299.00, down from $349.99
- 75-inch Hisense 4K UHD Fire TV - $599.99, down from $799.00
- 55-inch Amazon Fire TV - $699.99, down from $819.99
- 50-inch Samsung The Frame TV - $897.99, down from $1,097.99
- 65-inch LG G3 OLED 4K TV - $2,040.05, down from $2,799.99
Amazon Devices
Of course, some of the best discounts can be found on Amazon's own line of products. This includes Kindle e-readers, Blink security cameras, Fire tablets, and more.
- Echo Dot - $34.99, down from $49.99
- Echo Show 8 - $99.99, down from $149.99
- Kindle Scribe - $239.99, down from $369.99
- Fire HD Kids Tablet - $104.99, down from $189.99
- Blink Outdoor 4 Camera - $159.99, down from $399.99
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
Deals Newsletter
Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find as we head into the holidays? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!