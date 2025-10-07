The Best Prime Day Deals on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and More

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days has officially kicked off today, offering shoppers the first chance to save on holiday shopping from a major retailer. Similar to last year's fall Prime Day, it will last for two days (October 7-8) and you can find a large selection of deals across Amazon's storefront, covering savings on tech, clothing, video games, groceries, and much, much more.

For our coverage, we're focusing on Apple and Apple-related discounts that can be purchased during this 48-hour event on Amazon. As of today, this includes deals on AirPods, iPad Air, iPad mini, and various accessories.

As is typical for Prime Day deals, these markdowns are very time sensitive, so sales listed below may disappear fast, and new ones may appear even faster. With this in mind, we'll keep this article updated throughout the event, and keep an eye on the MacRumors front page as we'll be posting particularly great deals in separate articles this week.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, Amazon Prime Day requires you to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139.00 per year, and it comes with a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

Special for 2025, Amazon is also offering a free six month trial to Prime for Young Adults right now. Prime for Young Adults is a discounted Prime membership for anyone age 18-24 that offers all of the Prime benefits at $69.00 per year, half of the price of regular Prime.



AirPods

Numerous AirPods models have been discounted this weekend, with the most notable being the AirPods 4 for $89.00, down from $129.00. You'll also find a solid discount on the AirPods Pro 2 during this event.

M3 iPad Air

Amazon has Apple's M3 iPad Air starting at $449.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M3 iPad Air, down from $599.00. Across the board these are all $150 discounts on the M3 iPad Air, with numerous all-time low prices.

Our list below focuses on Wi-Fi models, but you'll also find many cellular models on sale at $150 off right now. The 128GB cellular 11-inch iPad Air is available for $599.00 and the 128GB cellular 13-inch iPad Air is available for $799.00, both representing record low prices.



11-inch M3 iPad Air

13-inch M3 iPad Air

iPad Mini 7

Amazon has record low prices on nearly every Wi-Fi model of the iPad mini 7, starting at $379.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. You'll also find a few deals on cellular models during this Prime Day sale.

You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $479.00 and the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $679.00, both $120 discounts and available in all colors.



iPad

The 128GB Wi-Fi iPad has hit a new all-time low price for Prime Day, available for $279.00, down from $349.00.

MacBook Air

Amazon has all-time lows across every model of the M4 MacBook Air for Prime Day. In total, you'll find $200 off the M4 MacBook Air notebook right now, with both 13-inch and 15-inch models on sale.

Prices start at $799.00 for the 13-inch 256GB model, down from $999.00. If you're looking for the larger model, you can get the 15-inch 256GB computer for $999.00, down from $1,199.00.



Accessories

There are a few accessories on sale ahead of Prime Day, including a new all-time low price on the iPhone 17 Pro TechWoven Case, now available for $49.99, down from $59.00. You'll also find great deals on Apple Pencil Pro, MagSafe Charger, and the AirTag 4-Pack.



If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.