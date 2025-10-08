Not Interested in the Newest Apple Watch? Amazon Has Series 10 Models for $120 Off During Prime Day

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is in its second day, and today we're tracking steep discounts on the previous generation Apple Watch Series 10. This includes $120 off both the 42mm and 46mm GPS models, the former of which is a match for the all-time low price on the wearable.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Specifically, you can get the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 for $279.00, down from $399.00, and the 46mm GPS model for $309.00, down from $429.00. Colors and band styles are limited for each model, but the larger 46mm option currently has more options on sale at this price.

Amazon also currently has the second generation Apple Watch SE at low prices for Prime Day. You can get the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE for $169.99, down from $249.00, and the 44mm GPS model for $199.99, down from $279.00. Both of these are lowest-ever prices.

