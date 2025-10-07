The 10 Best Apple Deals Under $100 for Prime Day

by

As Prime Big Deal Days continues, we're highlighting all of the best Apple deals you can get for under $100 on Amazon. This includes AirPods, Apple Pencil Pro, AirTags, iPhone cases, USB-C chargers, and more.

You can find every Apple deal available during Prime Day in our dedicated post. Remember that you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get Prime Day deals, and you can sign up for Prime on Amazon if you don't have the service yet.

$30 Or Under

iphone air bumper prime day

In the cheapest category, you can get Apple's 20W USB-C Power Adapter for $14.99, down from $19.00 and the AirTag 1 Pack for $19.99, down from $29.00. The new iPhone Air Bumper is also down to an all-time low price of $29.00 for Prime Day.

$4 OFF
20W USB-C Power Adapter for $14.99

$5 OFF
Beats USB-C Woven Cable for $12.00

$9 OFF
AirTag 1-Pack for $19.99

$10 OFF
iPhone Air Bumper for $29.00

$50 Or Under

magsafe charger prime day

For accessories priced between $30 and $50, there are a few sales on Amazon for Prime Day. You can get the 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter for $39.00, down from $59.00, as well as discounts on iPhone 17 cases.

$6 OFF
MagSafe Charger (2m) for $42.99

$15 OFF
iPhone 17 Pro Silicone Case for $44.00

$20 OFF
35W Dual USB-C Power Adapter for $39.00

$100 Or Under

airpods 4 prime day green

Lastly, we're tracking a few deals on Apple products that are just under $100 for Prime Day. You can get an AirTag 4-Pack for $64.99 ($34 off), an Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00 ($30 off), and AirPods 4 for $89.00 ($40 off).

$34 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $64.99

$40 OFF
AirPods 4 for $89.00

$30 OFF
Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00

If you're on the hunt for more Prime Day discounts, be sure to visit our big Prime Day post where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the event.

