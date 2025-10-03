Best Apple Deals of the Week: Apple Watch SE 2 Hits Ultra Low $179 Price, Plus Early Prime Day Deals

by

We're gearing up for big Prime Day deals over the next few days, and this week saw multiple early Prime Day discounts arriving for iPhone 17 cases, the second generation Apple Watch SE, and more.

Best Apple Deals Feature Shelf BlueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Early Prime Day Deals

apple pencil pro blue

  • What's the deal? Save early on Apple accessories and more
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO 40% OFF
Early Prime Day Deals

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days doesn't officially start until Tuesday, October 7, but this week we started tracking early discounts ahead of the event. You can find all of the best early discounts on Amazon's store page, and it includes items like the Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00 and more.

Prime Big Deal Days requires you to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139.00 per year, and it comes with a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

Special for 2025, Amazon is also offering a free six month trial to Prime for Young Adults right now. Prime for Young Adults is a discounted Prime membership for anyone age 18-24 that offers all of the Prime benefits at $69.00 per year, half of the price of regular Prime.

Apple Watch SE 2

apple watch se 2 blue

  • What's the deal? Take up to $110 off Apple Watch SE 2
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$70 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $179.00

$80 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $199.00

$110 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm Cell) for $189.00

$110 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm Cell) for $219.00

Amazon is discounting the second generation 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE to $179.00 this week, down from $249.00. This is just $10 higher when compared to the all-time low price on this 2022 Apple Watch SE model, and the lowest we've tracked in a few weeks.

iPhone 17 Cases

iphone 17 case blue

  • What's the deal? Save on Apple's new cases for iPhone 17 and iPhone Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

10% OFF
iPhone 17 Cases at Amazon

Amazon recently introduced a round of discounts across Apple's Clear, Silicone, and TechWoven Cases for the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air lineup. This sale isn't as extensive as it was last week, but you can still find 10 percent off select Silicone and TechWoven Cases for the new iPhones.

Anker SOLIX

anker solix blue

  • What's the deal? Take up to 65% off SOLIX accessories
  • Where can I get it? Anker

UP TO 65% OFF
Anker SOLIX Early Prime Day Deals

Anker's SOLIX brand has introduced some early Prime Day deals on its best portable power stations. You can use the code USAFF5 to take an additional 5 percent off your order.

Best Buy

airpods pro 3 new blue

  • What's the deal? Best Buy members can save sitewide this weekend
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

SITEWIDE DEALS
Best Buy Member Deals Days

$20 CREDIT
AirPods Pro 3 at Best Buy

Best Buy recently kicked off a Member Deals Days sale, with exclusive discounts available only to My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members. One of the most notable offers during this event is on the AirPods Pro 3, which come with a $20 Best Buy credit with purchase. While not a straight cash discount, this is still one of the best offers we've tracked for the new AirPods Pro 3.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

