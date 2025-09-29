Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Kicks Off Next Week, But You Can Get Early Deals on Apple Accessories and More
Amazon's second Prime Day for 2025 is just around the corner, with Prime Big Deals Days set to kick off on Tuesday, October 7 and run through Wednesday, October 8. Even though we're still over a week away from the event, Amazon is hosting a few notable early deals for Prime members.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Prime Big Deal Days will officially kick off at 12:01 a.m. PT on October 7, and new discounts will appear throughout the event. Like all Prime Day sales, most of the discounts will be exclusive to Prime members.
In terms of early deals, we're tracking a few notable discounts, including a new all-time low price on the 2025 MagSafe Charger (2m). You can get this accessory for $29.00, down from $49.00, and there are also still solid sales on the official Silicone and TechWoven cases for iPhone 17.
Apple Accessories
- MagSafe Charger (2m) - $29.00, down from $49.00
- FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe - $52.99, down from $59.00
- Apple Pencil Pro - $99.00, down from $129.00
- 11-inch iPad Air Magic Keyboard - $249.99, down from $269.00
- 13-inch iPad Air Magic Keyboard - $277.00, down from $319.00
Anker Accessories
- Nano USB-C 30W Foldable Charger - $15.99, down from $19.99
- 10,000 mAh Magnetic Power Bank - $31.99, down from $49.99
- Nano Magnetic Car Charger - $39.99, down from $59.99
- Soundcore V40i Open-Ear Headphones - $59.99, down from $79.99
- 10,000 mAh MagGo Qi2 Power Bank - $69.99, down from $89.99
- 140W 4-Port USB-C Charger - $79.99 with coupon, down from $99.99
- Power Station with Lantern - $109.99, down from $149.99
iPhone Cases
- iPhone 17 Clear Case - $43.99, down from $49.00
- iPhone 17 Silicone Case - $43.99, down from $49.00
- iPhone 17 Pro Clear Case - $43.99, down from $49.00
- iPhone 17 Pro Silicone Case - $43.99, down from $49.00
- iPhone 17 Pro TechWoven Case - $52.99, down from $59.00
- iPhone 17 Pro Max Clear Case - $43.99, down from $49.00
- iPhone 17 Pro Max Silicone Case - $43.99, down from $49.00
- iPhone 17 Pro Max TechWoven Case - $52.99, down from $59.00
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
