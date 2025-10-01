Amazon Takes Up to $110 Off 2nd Gen Apple Watch SE
Amazon is discounting the second generation 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE to $179.00 today, down from $249.00. This is just $10 higher when compared to the all-time low price on this 2022 Apple Watch SE model, and the lowest we've tracked in a few weeks.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The model on sale at this price is the Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band, and you'll also find a few more color options at a slightly higher price of $189.00 this week on Amazon. The Midnight Apple Watch SE is in stock and can be delivered by October 6 for free delivery, or same day for Prime members.
Additionally, you can get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE at the low price of $199.00 today on Amazon, down from $279.00. This one is available in Midnight and Starlight Aluminum colors, and in both Sport Loop and Sport Band options.
Amazon also has big discounts on cellular models of the second generation Apple Watch SE. You can get the 40mm cellular model for $189.00 and the 44mm cellular model for $219.00, both of which are $110 discounts and all-time low prices.
If you're looking for the newest Apple Watch SE, there are some launch deals on these models, but don't expect any big discounts. You can get the 40mm GPS model for $239.99 and the 44mm GPS model for $269.99, both of which are $9 discounts on the brand new device.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
