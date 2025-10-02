Best Buy's Member Deal Days Sale Has $20 Credit With AirPods Pro 3 Purchase and More
Best Buy recently kicked off a Member Deals Days sale, with exclusive discounts available only to My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members. With Amazon Prime Big Deal Days approaching, many retailers have begun introducing their own discount events, and Best Buy's is set to end this Sunday, October 5.
During Member Deals Days, you can save on computers, tablets, home appliances, smartphones, speakers, headphones, TVs, and much more. You'll need to have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, which start at $49.99 per year.
One of the most notable offers during this event is on the AirPods Pro 3, which come with a $20 Best Buy credit with purchase. While not a straight cash discount, this is still one of the best offers we've tracked for the new AirPods Pro 3.
Otherwise, some of the best deals in this sale are on TVs, including $50 in Best Buy credit when spending $499 or more on select TVs. Popular TVs on sale include brands like LG and Samsung, with multiple major discounts on Samsung's The Frame TVs.
Be sure to head to Best Buy's website to shop the full sale before it ends on Sunday. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
