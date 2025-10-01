What to Expect From Apple's Magic Mouse 3 After Logitech Announces MX Master 4

Logitech this week announced the MX Master 4, the latest version of its popular mouse for Macs and PCs. The new model offers haptic feedback for certain actions, includes a new Actions Ring for quick access to on-screen shortcuts next to the cursor, has a harder plastic finish that is less prone to stains, and more. In the U.S., the MX Master 4 for Mac is priced at $119.99, with shipments beginning this month.

Magic Mouse Green
Given the MX Master has now received an update, you may be wondering when Apple plans to release a new Magic Mouse. Below, we outline rumors about the so-called Magic Mouse 3, which is expected to be released in 2026 at the earliest.

The two key rumors for the Magic Mouse 3 so far include a relocated charging port, along with a more ergonomic design.

Rumored Features

Relocated Charging Port

While the Magic Mouse switched from Lightning to USB-C last year, the charging port is still located on the bottom of the mouse, which prevents it from being used while charging. This is only a minor inconvenience, as charging the mouse is a quick and infrequent process, but it sounds like Apple will finally relocate the port.

In December 2024, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple was working on a redesigned Magic Mouse with a relocated charging port.

More Ergonomic Design

In addition to having a relocated charging port, Gurman said the next Magic Mouse would be more ergonomic and comfortable to use.

While no specific design details about the next Magic Mouse were shared, perhaps Apple will take some inspiration from popular alternatives for the Mac, like the MX Master series. That mouse features an ergonomic design with a thumb rest, a front-facing USB-C charging port, precision tracking, two scroll wheels, and more.

The overall look of the Magic Mouse has not changed much since 2009, so a redesign has been a long time coming. Notable changes over the years include the mouse switching from AA batteries to a built-in rechargeable battery in 2015, new color-matching options with the iMac in 2021, and the switch from Lightning to USB-C last year. Overall, the Magic Mouse has not received much attention from Apple over the past decade.

Magic Mouse vs. MX Master 4

A key selling point of the Magic Mouse is multi-touch gesture support, for actions such as swiping between web pages, scrolling through documents, and zooming. However, unlike the MX Master 4, the existing Magic Mouse lacks haptic feedback.

Overall, the MX Master 4 is a far more sophisticated mouse than the Magic Mouse for power users, as it offers multiple programmable buttons, an option for ultra-fast scrolling, and more. With haptic feedback, the MX Master 4 gets even better.

Fortunately, the rumors about the Magic Mouse 3 featuring a relocated USB-C charging port and a more ergonomic design should help it to better compete with the MX Master 3 and MX Master 4, but Logitech's mouse will likely remain more advanced.

Release Timing and Pricing

The new Magic Mouse will be released in 2026 at the earliest, according to Gurman's report last year. However, he has not commented on the mouse in many months.

The current Magic Mouse is priced at $79 in the U.S., on a standalone basis, and it is included at no additional cost with the purchase of an iMac or a Mac Pro.

There is no word yet on how much the Magic Mouse 3 will cost.

