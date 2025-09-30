Logitech's New MX Master 4 Mouse Features Haptic Feedback

Logitech today announced an updated version of its MX Master series mouse, the MX Master 4, which features haptic feedback and introduces a few other changes while remaining largely faithful to the original design.



Apart from cleaner-looking frosted buttons and a more minimalist bottom, the MX Master 4 looks very similar to the S3. The feel is, however, slightly different – the new model swaps its predecessor's soft, ribbed finish for a smooth, hard-plastic body and buttons, although there is some softer material around the right-hand side and on the surface where you rest your thumb.

The new haptic feedback delivers subtle vibrations near the thumb for scrolling, navigation, and selection. Haptics also accompany gestures and shortcuts accessed via the Actions Ring feature (now with a dedicated button under the thumb), which can be set up via Logitech's Options+ software. You also get vibrations with a low battery warning or Bluetooth pairing.

Logitech has also updated the MX Master 4's connectivity. The mouse now ships with a USB-C Bolt receiver for lower-latency wireless connections and improved security, while still supporting Bluetooth for multi-device pairing. Battery life is still claimed at up to 70 days on a full charge, and fast charging via USB-C can deliver three hours of use in just one minute.



Other improvements include quieter, more precise clicks, double the connectivity strength, and an updated MagSpeed scroll wheel that promises smoother transitions between ratchet and free-spin modes.

The MX Master 4 is available to order from Logitech's website for $119.99 in Black and Graphite Charcoal color options, with a Mac version available in White Silver and Space Black. Shipping starts early October.