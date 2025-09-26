Apple Watch SE 3 and Ultra 3 Get First Discounts on Amazon

Apple just released the Apple Watch SE 3 and Apple Watch Ultra 3, and today Amazon introduced the first discounts on these wearables. All discounts have been applied automatically and do not require any coupon codes to see the final sale price.

Starting with the Apple Watch SE 3, you can get the 40mm GPS model for $239.99 and the 44mm GPS model for $269.99, both of which are $9 discounts on the brand new device. You'll find both Starlight and Midnight cases on sale at these prices.

Moving to the Apple Watch Ultra 3, Amazon has a few models on sale for $779.99, down from $799.00. This discount is focused on Natural Titanium models and includes models with the Ocean Band and Trail Loop.

There is one Black Titanium model on sale for $879.99, down from $899.00. This is the model with the Black Titanium Milanese Loop, and it has a lengthy delivery delay of one to two months.

