Get Up to $100 Off the M4 iPad Air on Amazon
Amazon this week has multiple discounts on the M4 iPad Air, providing up to $100 off these brand new models.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Specifically, Amazon has up to $90 off the 11-inch M4 iPad Air and up to $100 off the 13-inch M4 iPad Air. All of these discounts have been automatically applied and do not require a coupon code or a Prime membership.
The new iPad Air features the M4 chip, C1X modem, and N1 networking chip, which brings support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. In terms of design, the 2026 models are identical to the 2025 iPad Air tablets, with an edge-to-edge display, slim bezels, and aluminum chassis.
11-inch M4 iPad Air
- 128GB Wi-Fi - $556.50 ($43 off)
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $644.99 ($55 off)
- 512GB Wi-Fi - $834.00 ($65 off)
- 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,009.00 ($90 off)
13-inch M4 iPad Air
- 128GB Wi-Fi - $741.50 ($58 off)
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $821.66 ($78 off)
- 512GB Wi-Fi - $1,001.72 ($98 off)
- 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,199.00 ($100 off)
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
Deals Newsletter
Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!