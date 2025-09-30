iPhone Air's USB-C Charging Speeds Tested With Apple Chargers

As it did with the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max, ChargerLAB has tested the iPhone Air's USB-C charging speeds with a variety of Apple chargers.



In the test, the iPhone Air reached a peak charging speed of around 18W to 19W.

For comparison, ChargerLAB found the standard iPhone 17 reached a peak of 27W to 28W, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max reached a peak of around 36W.

Like the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple says the iPhone Air can be charged up to 50% in 30 minutes with a compatible 20W or higher charger. For comparison, Apple says the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max can charge up to 50% in 20 minutes, so the iPhone Air charges a bit slower. However, slower charging also means less heat will be generated, which is good for long-term battery health.