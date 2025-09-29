Apple Store Moving Soon at University Park Village in Fort Worth, Texas
Apple's retail store at University Park Village, in Fort Worth, Texas, will soon be moving to a different area of the shopping center.
Apple's original store at University Park Village
The new store will open on Saturday, October 11, at 10 a.m. local time, on the north side of University Park Village. Apple is moving into a larger space that was previously split between men's suit store Jos. A. Bank and women's clothing store The Impeccable Pig, which has also moved into a new unit at the shopping center.
Apple will be located between the relocated The Impeccable Pig and Eatzi's Market & Bakery, according to photos shared by Fort Worth resident Sydney B. Claridge.
Apple opened its current store at University Park Village in 2008. The new store will be larger than the original, and it will feature an updated design. Apple has yet to share any photos of the new store, however, so its exact layout remains to be seen.
Apple's original store between Starbucks and Williams Sonoma remains open for now.
Elsewhere in Texas, Apple continues to renovate its store at the Baybrook Mall, in the Houston suburb of Friendswood. It is unclear when this project will be completed, but Apple has been operating out of a temporary store at the mall in the meantime.
