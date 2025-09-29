Bad Bunny to Headline Apple Music Halftime Show at 2026 Super Bowl

Apple and the NFL have announced that Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on Sunday, February 8, 2026. The performance will take place at Levi's Stadium, in Santa Clara, California.

Bad Bunny is one of the biggest Latin music artists of all time, with many chart-topping hits. He was named Apple Music's Artist of the Year for 2022

Apple Music has sponsored the Super Bowl Halftime Show since 2022, with previous performers including Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, and others.

In the U.S., Super Bowl LX will be airing on NBC.