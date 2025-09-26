MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPad Air and Rock Paper Pencil From Astropad

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Astropad to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an M3 iPad Air, an Apple Pencil Pro, and one of Astropad's Rock Paper Pencil kits to use with it.

rock paper pencil overview
Rock Paper Pencil makes writing on your iPad with an ‌Apple Pencil‌ feel like writing on a piece of paper instead of a slippery display, and it makes for a much more comfortable and natural writing experience.

The $45 Rock Paper Pencil kit includes a NanoCling screen protector for the ‌iPad‌'s display, and an accompanying ‌Apple Pencil‌ tip that replaces the stock ‌Apple Pencil‌ tip. You can put the NanoCling screen protector on while you're using your ‌Apple Pencil‌, then take it off and put it away for later if you want to use your ‌iPad‌ without it. Putting the screen protector on and removing it again takes just seconds, and there's no sticky residue left behind on your ‌iPad‌'s screen.

rock paper pencil v3 screen protector
Earlier this year, Astropad made the Rock Paper Pencil kit even better. The Nanocling is thinner with an even more paper-like feel. Writing on it is like writing on a stack of papers rather than just a single sheet, and it's softer and smoother than before. Even though it has a unique microscopic texture that mimics the feel of paper, the screen protector doesn't interfere with the vivid colors of the ‌iPad‌'s display.

rock paper pencil tip
Astropad also redesigned the ‌Apple Pencil‌ tip that comes in the Rock Paper Pencil kit, and it's now made from solid stainless steel that won't wear down or chip over time. The size of the tip has also been increased, so it's now 1mm instead of 0.75mm. The larger tip balances out the friction and improves durability.

If you dislike the slippery, unnatural feeling of writing on a hard screen, the Rock Paper Pencil is worth checking out. It can make you forget that you're writing on a tablet because it feels and sounds like using a pen on paper.

rock paper pencil demo
Rock Paper Pencil is compatible with all of Apple's M2, M3, and M4 iPads, and many older models as well. It works with the 6th and 7th-generation iPad mini and the 7th-generation ‌iPad‌ and later.


We have a Rock Paper Pencil kit, an M3 ‌iPad Air‌, and an ‌Apple Pencil‌ Pro for one lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, following us on Threads, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.


Astropad Giveaway

The contest will run from today (September 26) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on October 3. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after October 3 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

