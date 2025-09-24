New Apple TV+ Series From Gordon Ramsay Premieres Next Month

A new series hailing from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is set to premiere on Apple TV+ globally on Friday, October 10, according to Apple.

Apple TV Knife Edge
The eight-episode documentary Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars follows elite chefs at some of the world's most celebrated restaurants, as they seek to win or maintain Michelin stars, the world's most prestigious culinary award.

Apple shared a trailer for the series today:


The series explores the high-stakes world of fine dining, in major cities such as Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Mexico City, and Copenhagen. Apple says it will include on-the-record interviews with some of Michelin's anonymous inspectors.

The show is hosted by award-winning food and travel expert, Jesse Burgess, and Ramsay serves as an executive producer. Ramsay is well known for his hit culinary shows like Hell's Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, MasterChef, and Hotel Hell.

"As a chef, the pursuit of perfection is everything, and you cannot underestimate the unbelievable drive and ambition, the determination and sacrifice these chefs are going through day in and day out, chasing the dream of acknowledgment from the Michelin Guide," said Ramsay, in Apple's press release announcing the series earlier this year.

BelgianChoklit
BelgianChoklit
9 minutes ago at 01:52 pm
I hope it won't be nearly as fake as his other shows.
jimthing
jimthing
1 minute ago at 02:00 pm
Dislike Gordon Ramsay, he's so overrated and basically a media figure more than a chef these days – that's where the fecking big money is(!), as for sure it's not in restaurants.
