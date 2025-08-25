2026 Foldable iPhone: All the Leaks So Far

Apple is expected to launch a new foldable iPhone next year, based on multiple rumors and credible sources. The long-awaited device has been rumored for years now, but signs increasingly suggest that 2026 could indeed be the year that Apple releases its first foldable device.

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Homescreen
Below, we've collated an updated set of key details that have been leaked about Apple's foldable iPhone so far.

Overall Design

Book-Style

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's foldable iPhone is similar in style to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold, which uses a book-style folding mechanism, rather than the clamshell design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the foldable ‌iPhone‌ to measure between 9 and 9.5 mm when folded, and around 4.5 to 4.8 mm when unfolded. More recently, Weibo-based leaker Instant Digital has said that the foldable iPhone will have a thickness of at least 4.8mm.

Display Sizes

Dual Screens

When folded, users will interact with a 5.5-inch outer display that is similar to a typical iPhone screen, while unfolding it will reveal a larger 7.8-inch iPad-style screen. The inner display is said to be virtually crease-free, thanks to Apple's use of a metal plate that can disperse and control the stress generated by bending the display. These dimensions have been corroborated by two reputable sources. According to one rumor, the inner folding display will have a 4:3 aspect ratio and use a 2,713 x 1,920 resolution, while the outer display will use a 2,088 x 1,422 resolution.

Chassis and Hinge

Durable Materials

The foldable iPhone reportedly has a titanium chassis, with the hinge constructed from a combination of titanium and stainless steel, according to Kuo. Apple is said to be using liquid metal in the hinges to improve durability and help eliminate screen creasing. Liquid metal, manufactured using a die-casting process, has been chosen by Apple to address these two common issues with foldable devices, according to the analyst.

Cameras

Front and Rear

The foldable iPhone is expected to include a dual-lens rear camera, with a front-facing camera for both folded and unfolded states, according to Kuo. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently corroborated reports that the device will have four cameras consisting of one front camera, one inner camera, and two rear cameras. Prolific Weibo-based leaker Digital Chat Station claims that the rear dual lenses will be 48 megapixels each. Other sources have claimed that the inner display features an under-screen camera (USC), while the outer display – in the device's folded state – will have a punch-hole camera.

Authentication

Touch ID

Kuo believes the phone will forgo Face ID authentication, and instead use a Touch ID side button as a means to save precious internal space, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently corroborated the rumor. Apple has previously integrated Touch ID into the side button of the iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini.

Cellular Connectivity

C1 Modem

The foldable iPhone will use Apple's second-generation C2 modem for cellular connectivity, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple debuted its custom-designed C1 modem in the iPhone 16e earlier this year, as part of a multi-year plan to transition away from Qualcomm modems. Gurman says the foldable device will not have a physical SIM slot.

Battery Life

High-Density Cells

Apple is putting a heavy focus on improving power efficiency by slimming down key components like the display driver to make room for more battery cells, according to a Korean blog that has leaked accurate details about unreleased products before. The phone will reportedly use high-density battery cells – the same ones that Kuo believes will be used in Apple's upcoming ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. Expect the C2 modem to be faster overall, and for it to gain mmWave support in the United States. Further power efficiency improvements are likely too.

Color Options

Black and White

Apple is currently only testing variations of black and white for the folding phone with suppliers, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, although he says that Apple's plans could evolve before the device launches.

Pricing

Premium Segment

Multiple reports suggest the foldable iPhone will be priced between $2,000 and $2,500 in the United States, which could make it the most expensive iPhone ever. More recently, analysts at investment banking firm UBS believe the phone will be between $1,800 and $2,000. Regardless of the price, the foldable is expected to tap into Apple's loyal fanbase, some of whom will view it as a "must-have device" if its quality meets expectations.

Launch Date

Late 2026

According to industry analyst Jeff Pu, the device entered the New Product Introduction (NPI) phase at Foxconn in March. Foxconn is expected to officially start producing Apple's foldable iPhone late in the third quarter of 2025 (late September), or early in the fourth quarter (October). An exact launch date is currently unknown, but both Kuo and Pu say mass production is planned for the second half of 2026. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has said he expects the device to be launched next year in the fall season.

ixrated Avatar
ixrated
6 weeks ago
This may be an unpopular opinion, but I'd rather have an iPhone Flip than a Fold ?
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FloridaScrubJay Avatar
FloridaScrubJay
6 weeks ago
I will pass on this device.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DMG35 Avatar
DMG35
6 weeks ago
I'm all over it. I love the Samsung Fold and having iOS on a fold is going to make this one of the biggest launches in Apple's history.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
6 weeks ago

Ridiculous price.
I predict this phone will 10 years from now be mentioned in the "Failed Apple Gadgets" lineup along with The Apple Power Cube, Round Mouse, Apple eMate, Apple Pippin, Apple Lisa, Apple Portable and soon to be Apple Vision-Pro.
Samsung is on their 7th generation of foldables, and is selling 2 million units per year at a similar price point, about 6% of their flagship unit sales. It's a somewhat niche market, but appears to be sustainable, and it will be growing if prices go down in coming years.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
florida man Avatar
florida man
6 weeks ago
It’s funny how expectations change. The Macintosh in 1984 cost $2500 which is $7500 in 2025 dollars. But a $2k device today and the sky is falling.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rbbloom99 Avatar
rbbloom99
6 weeks ago
Typo in the article. Author probably meant 2036 not 2026. Same year Apple Intelligence will be released.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
