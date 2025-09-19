Here Are The Best Cases You Can Buy for Your New iPhone 17 and iPhone Air

Apple's new iPhones launch today, and there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to protecting your new device from drops and scratches. In this article, we're taking a look at some of the best options for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Air cases, as well as a few charging accessories.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Highlights for cases include early discounts from popular brands like Casely, which is offering a 17 percent discount sitewide when using the code UPGRADE at checkout. For sturdier protection, OtterBox has 30 percent off when you bundle multiple accessories with the purchase of a new iPhone case.

Not all of the brands in the lists below are offering discounts at this time, but they could still be worth shopping if you're looking for the latest accessory for your iPhone 17. If you've yet to pre-order an iPhone 17 or iPhone Air, you can still find great discounts at all of the expected carriers.



Accessories

Charging

Anker - Get 20% off sitewide with code Ankermacrumors2025

Belkin - Save on Qi2 wireless charging stations

Twelve South - Shop new charging accessories like the PowerBug

Verizon - Bundle and save on iPhone cases and charging accessories

Cases

AT&T - Save on iPhone 17 cases and more

Burton Goods - Get 15% off your first order with code First15

Casely - Get 17% off sitewide with code UPGRADE

Casetify - Shop colorful new iPhone 17 cases

Nomad - New leather cases for iPhone 17

OtterBox - Get 30% off when you purchase power, screen, or accessories with a phone case

ZAGG - Get 20% off when you buy two items

Apple Accessories

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.