Best Apple Deals of the Week: iPhone 17 Launch Day Offers, Plus Cheap Bands for Your New Apple Watch

by

It's iPhone launch day, and you can find great deals on the latest iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air models at popular cellular carriers. We're also tracking notable discounts on Apple Watch bands that pair with your new Apple Watch Series 11, plus all-time lows on iPad Air and MacBook Air.

Apple's New Products

iphone 17 pro green

  • What's the deal? Get first-ever offers on AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and more
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy, AT&T, and more
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$20 CREDIT
AirPods Pro 3 at Best Buy

UP TO $1,100 OFF
iPhone 17 at AT&T

UP TO $1,100 OFF
iPhone 17 at Verizon

Apple last week announced a huge collection of new products, and we're tracking a few notable offers you can get when ordering select devices. Highlights include $20 in Best Buy credit for members when pre-ordering the AirPods Pro 3, big trade-in values when purchasing the new Apple Watch Series 11, and special trade-in offers on iPhone 17/Air models at select carriers.

Apple Watch Bands

apple watch band new

  • What's the deal? Take 70% off Apple Watch bands
  • Where can I get it? Woot
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO 70% OFF
Apple Watch Bands at Woot

At Woot this week you can get the Solo Loop for just $14.99 ($34 off) and the Braided Solo Loop for $29.99 ($69 off). All bands in this sale are in brand new condition and come with a one-year Apple limited warranty, and they will all be compatible with the new Apple Watch Series 11.

iPad Air

ipad air green

  • What's the deal? Take $150 off M3 iPad Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$150 OFF
11-inch M3 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $449.00

$150 OFF
13-inch M3 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $649.00

We're tracking record low prices across the entire M3 iPad Air lineup this week, with discounts available at both Amazon and Best Buy. Prices start at $449.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M3 iPad Air, down from $599.00. Across the board these are all $150 discounts on the M3 iPad Air, and each one is a match for the best-ever price seen on these tablets.

MacBook Air

macbook air green

  • What's the deal? Take $200 off M4 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$200 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $799.00

$200 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $999.00

Amazon this week is hosting massive discounts across the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup, with deals that represent all-time lows across every model of the computer. In total, you'll find $200 off the M4 MacBook Air notebook right now, with both 13-inch and 15-inch models on sale.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

