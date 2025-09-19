Best Apple Deals of the Week: iPhone 17 Launch Day Offers, Plus Cheap Bands for Your New Apple Watch

It's iPhone launch day, and you can find great deals on the latest iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air models at popular cellular carriers. We're also tracking notable discounts on Apple Watch bands that pair with your new Apple Watch Series 11, plus all-time lows on iPad Air and MacBook Air.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Apple's New Products

What's the deal? Get first-ever offers on AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and more

Get first-ever offers on AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and more Where can I get it? Best Buy, AT&T, and more

Best Buy, AT&T, and more Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Apple last week announced a huge collection of new products, and we're tracking a few notable offers you can get when ordering select devices. Highlights include $20 in Best Buy credit for members when pre-ordering the AirPods Pro 3, big trade-in values when purchasing the new Apple Watch Series 11, and special trade-in offers on iPhone 17/Air models at select carriers.



Apple Watch Bands

What's the deal? Take 70% off Apple Watch bands

Take 70% off Apple Watch bands Where can I get it? Woot

Woot Where can I find the original deal? Right here

At Woot this week you can get the Solo Loop for just $14.99 ($34 off) and the Braided Solo Loop for $29.99 ($69 off). All bands in this sale are in brand new condition and come with a one-year Apple limited warranty, and they will all be compatible with the new Apple Watch Series 11.



iPad Air

What's the deal? Take $150 off M3 iPad Air

Take $150 off M3 iPad Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

We're tracking record low prices across the entire M3 iPad Air lineup this week, with discounts available at both Amazon and Best Buy. Prices start at $449.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M3 iPad Air, down from $599.00. Across the board these are all $150 discounts on the M3 iPad Air, and each one is a match for the best-ever price seen on these tablets.



MacBook Air

What's the deal? Take $200 off M4 MacBook Air

Take $200 off M4 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week is hosting massive discounts across the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup, with deals that represent all-time lows across every model of the computer. In total, you'll find $200 off the M4 MacBook Air notebook right now, with both 13-inch and 15-inch models on sale.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.