Apple Releases New Powerbeats Pro 2 Firmware With iOS 26 Features

Apple today released new firmware for the Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds that came out earlier this year. The updated firmware has a version number of 8A353, an update to the prior 7B30 firmware that came out in March.



The updated firmware adds new functionality when combined with the iOS 26 update. The heart rate monitoring feature in the ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ 2 is now compatible with the Fitness app, and wearers will be able to see real-time performance metrics like heart rate, calories burned, and the Burn Bar, features that previously required an Apple Watch.

Both the Apple Watch and ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ 2 can be used simultaneously to provide data to the Health app, and Apple added a new algorithm that improves heart rate reading speeds. If there's a poor fit that's impacting heart rate monitoring, a new alert will suggest adjustments.

Heart rate monitoring in ‌iOS 26‌ can be done with just a single earbud, and the ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ 2 can be used for step tracking even when the iPhone is not nearby. Apple also added support for Siri head gestures, so there is now an option to nod your head yes or shake your head no to accept or decline calls, hear or decline text messages, and more.

Most of these features are designed for ‌iPhone‌ users, but the improved heart rate tracking algorithm and fit notifications are also available on Android devices.

The updated firmware can be installed on the ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ 2 by connecting them to power and ensuring that they are in Bluetooth range of an ‌iPhone‌, iPad, or Mac that's connected to Wi-Fi. Firmware can be checked on the ‌iPhone‌ by going to Settings > Bluetooth and tapping the Info button next to the Beats headphones in the list. Android users can download new Beats firmware through the Beats app for Android.