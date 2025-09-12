iOS 26 Adds New Features to Powerbeats Pro 2
Apple released Powerbeats Pro 2 in February as its first earbuds with heart rate monitoring, and iOS 26 will further enhance that functionality.
Many of the improvements will bring the Powerbeats Pro 2 in line with the new AirPods Pro 3, which also feature heart rate monitoring.
Starting with iOS 26, the Powerbeats Pro 2's heart rate monitoring feature will work with Apple's Fitness app on the iPhone, according to a Beats spokesperson. With the earbuds, you will be able to track your heart rate and calories burned across 50 different workout types in the Fitness app, with no Apple Watch required for this.
Apple Fitness+ subscribers with Powerbeats Pro 2 will be able to view real-time performance metrics directly on their iPhone, such as heart rate, calories burned, and the Burn Bar, without wearing an Apple Watch.
Here are more improvements coming to Powerbeats Pro 2 with iOS 26, according to Beats:
- A single Powerbeats Pro 2 earbud can be used for heart rate monitoring during workouts.
- Powerbeats Pro 2 count steps taken when your iPhone is not on you.
- Powerbeats Pro 2 and Apple Watch can simultaneously provide heart rate data.
- Siri Interactions on Powerbeats Pro 2 will let you nod your head yes, or shake your head no, when Siri asks if you want to answer an incoming call, hear a text message, manage notifications, and more.
- A new algorithm offers faster heart rate reading.
- A notification will prompt you to potentially improve the fit of your Powerbeats Pro 2 to improve heart rate reading.
The latter two improvements will extend to Android.
iOS 26 will be released on Monday, September 15, and a corresponding Powerbeats Pro 2 firmware update with these enhancements will likely be released on the same day. Both the Powerbeats Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3 are regularly priced at $249, with the former offering a more fitness-focused design with earhooks for a secure fit.
Popular Stories
Apple today introduced the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Both devices feature a new aluminum unibody design, with the Ceramic Shield now protecting both the front and back sides. Apple says the front side is now Ceramic Shield 2, which offers 3x better scratch resistance, while the rear Ceramic Shield is advertised as 4x more resistant to cracks compared to the back glass on previous...
Apple's "Awe Dropping" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 17 lineup, several updated Apple Watch models, and the third-generation AirPods Pro unveiled, and perhaps some other announcements.
Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating...
Apple continues to phase out the physical SIM card tray on iPhones, with the latest models relying solely on eSIM technology in more countries.
The new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max support eSIMs only in these countries and regions, according to Apple:
Bahrain
Canada
Guam
Japan
Kuwait
Mexico
Oman
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Un...
Apple today unveiled the iPhone Air, an all-new kind of iPhone featuring an ultra-thin design.
The iPhone Air is just 5.6mm thick, making it the thinnest iPhone ever. The frame is made of titanium with a polished mirror finish. The device features Ceramic Shield 2 with 3x better scratch resistance and 4x better crack resistance, on both sides of the device for the first time. Apple says that ...
Apple is preparing to launch two versions of the AirPods Pro 3 over 2025 and 2026, according to a Weibo leaker.
Yesterday, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is planning to debut the AirPods Pro 3 this year. They could arrive as soon as this week at Apple's "Awe dropping" event.
Crucially, Kuo added that Apple is planning to introduce a successor to this year's AirPods ...
Apple's new Live Translation feature for AirPods will be off-limits to millions of European users when it arrives next week, with strict EU regulations likely holding back its rollout.
Apple says on its feature availability webpage that "Apple Intelligence: Live Translation with AirPods" won't be available if both the user is physically in the EU and their Apple Account region is in the EU....