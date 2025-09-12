iOS 26 Adds New Features to Powerbeats Pro 2

Apple released Powerbeats Pro 2 in February as its first earbuds with heart rate monitoring, and iOS 26 will further enhance that functionality.



Many of the improvements will bring the Powerbeats Pro 2 in line with the new AirPods Pro 3, which also feature heart rate monitoring.

Starting with iOS 26, the Powerbeats Pro 2's heart rate monitoring feature will work with Apple's Fitness app on the iPhone, according to a Beats spokesperson. With the earbuds, you will be able to track your heart rate and calories burned across 50 different workout types in the Fitness app, with no Apple Watch required for this.

Apple Fitness+ subscribers with Powerbeats Pro 2 will be able to view real-time performance metrics directly on their iPhone, such as heart rate, calories burned, and the Burn Bar, without wearing an Apple Watch.

Here are more improvements coming to Powerbeats Pro 2 with iOS 26, according to Beats:

A single Powerbeats Pro 2 earbud can be used for heart rate monitoring during workouts.

Powerbeats Pro 2 count steps taken when your iPhone is not on you.

Powerbeats Pro 2 and Apple Watch can simultaneously provide heart rate data.

Siri Interactions on Powerbeats Pro 2 will let you nod your head yes, or shake your head no, when Siri asks if you want to answer an incoming call, hear a text message, manage notifications, and more.

A new algorithm offers faster heart rate reading.

A notification will prompt you to potentially improve the fit of your Powerbeats Pro 2 to improve heart rate reading.

The latter two improvements will extend to Android.

iOS 26 will be released on Monday, September 15, and a corresponding Powerbeats Pro 2 firmware update with these enhancements will likely be released on the same day. Both the Powerbeats Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3 are regularly priced at $249, with the former offering a more fitness-focused design with earhooks for a secure fit.