Didn't Pre-Order a New iPhone Yet? Here's How Long the Wait is Now

by

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air pre-orders began at 5 a.m. Pacific Time in the U.S. and many other countries today. If you have yet to place a pre-order, you might face a longer wait now, depending on your desired configuration.

iPhone 17 Pro Colors
As of shortly after 6 a.m. Pacific Time today, nearly all iPhone 17 Pro Max configurations on Apple's online store in the U.S. are facing an additional 1-3 week shipping delay beyond the Friday, September 19 launch day. This means that some configurations are now expected to be delivered in mid-October. However, for a few configurations, in-store pickup on launch day is still an option at select Apple Store locations.

The all-new, ultra-thin iPhone Air is faring much better, with most configurations still available for September 19 delivery as of the time of writing.

The smaller iPhone 17 Pro and the standard iPhone 17 are also not facing considerable delays.

Inventory will likely continue to tighten for both delivery and Apple Store pickup as the day progresses, so order quickly if you are planning to.

Need help with making your pre-order decision? Check out our helpful buyer's guide below:

