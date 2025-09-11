Best Buy Members Save $50 When Pre-Ordering Apple Watch Ultra 3

Apple announced the new Apple Watch lineup earlier this week, including the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, and Apple Watch Ultra 3. If you're planning to pre-order the Ultra 3, Best Buy is offering a $50 discount to its members this week.

To get this deal, you need to be a My Best Buy Plus or Total member, and when you add the smartwatch to your cart you'll automatically see the $50 discount applied. This knocks the price of the brand new device down to $749.00, from $799.00.

Note: My Best Buy Plus/Total members only.

This offer is available for many models of the Apple Watch Ultra 3, including the Titanium Milanese Loop model. Earlier this week, we highlighted other pre-order deals on new Apple devices, including $20 in Best Buy credit when purchasing the AirPods Pro 3.

