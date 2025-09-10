iPhone 17 Introduces 'Groundbreaking' New Memory Security Feature
Apple has added a "grounbreaking" new memory security feature to its new iPhone 17 lineup called Memory Integrity Enforcement (MIE), which the company describes as "the most significant upgrade to memory safety in the history of consumer operating systems."
The new security feature targets spyware tools like Pegasus that exploit vulnerabilities to hack targeted devices. According to Apple, MIE provides comprehensive, always-on memory-safety protection covering the kernel and over 70 userland processes, built on the Enhanced Memory Tagging Extension (EMTE).
The new feature is supported by the new A19 and A19 Pro chips found across the iPhone 17 lineup as well as the iPhone Air. Apple says it has also added memory safety improvements for older hardware that doesn't support the new memory tagging features. In addition, Apple is making EMTE available to all Apple developers in Xcode as part of the new Enhanced Security feature that the company released earlier this year during WWDC.
The approach includes mitigation for Spectre V1 attacks that Apple claims works with "virtually zero CPU cost," addressing performance concerns that have plagued similar security features in the past. Apple says these changes make "mercenary spyware" significantly more expensive to develop, and present a major challenge to the surveillance industry.
Based on our evaluations pitting Memory Integrity Enforcement against exceptionally sophisticated mercenary spyware attacks from the last three years, we believe MIE will make exploit chains significantly more expensive and difficult to develop and maintain, disrupt many of the most effective exploitation techniques from the last 25 years, and completely redefine the landscape of memory safety for Apple products.
For in-depth information about the new MIE security feature, readers should refer to Apple's Security Research blog.
Popular Stories
Apple today introduced the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Both devices feature a new aluminum unibody design, with the Ceramic Shield now protecting both the front and back sides. Apple says the front side is now Ceramic Shield 2, which offers 3x better scratch resistance, while the rear Ceramic Shield is advertised as 4x more resistant to cracks compared to the back glass on previous...
Apple will be holding its annual iPhone event on Tuesday, September 9, to unveil the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Assuming that Apple sticks to its familiar pattern, the iPhone 17 series should be available to pre-order starting Friday, September 12 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time / 8 a.m. Eastern Time. The release date for the devices should be one week later, on Fr...
Apple's "Awe Dropping" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 17 lineup, several updated Apple Watch models, and the third-generation AirPods Pro unveiled, and perhaps some other announcements.
Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating...
Apple is preparing to launch two versions of the AirPods Pro 3 over 2025 and 2026, according to a Weibo leaker.
Yesterday, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is planning to debut the AirPods Pro 3 this year. They could arrive as soon as this week at Apple's "Awe dropping" event.
Crucially, Kuo added that Apple is planning to introduce a successor to this year's AirPods ...
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models will feature a number of significant display, thermal, and battery improvements, according to new late-stage rumors.
According to the Weibo leaker known as "Instant Digital," the iPhone 17 Pro models will feature displays with higher brightness, making it more suitable for use in direct sunlight for prolonged periods. The iPhone 16 Pro and...
Apple today unveiled the iPhone Air, an all-new kind of iPhone featuring an ultra-thin design.
The iPhone Air is just 5.6mm thick, making it the thinnest iPhone ever. The frame is made of titanium with a polished mirror finish. The device features Ceramic Shield 2 with 3x better scratch resistance and 4x better crack resistance, on both sides of the device for the first time. Apple says that ...