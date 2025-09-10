iPhone 17 Introduces 'Groundbreaking' New Memory Security Feature

Apple has added a "grounbreaking" new memory security feature to its new iPhone 17 lineup called Memory Integrity Enforcement (MIE), which the company describes as "the most significant upgrade to memory safety in the history of consumer operating systems."



The new security feature targets spyware tools like Pegasus that exploit vulnerabilities to hack targeted devices. According to Apple, MIE provides comprehensive, always-on memory-safety protection covering the kernel and over 70 userland processes, built on the Enhanced Memory Tagging Extension (EMTE).

The new feature is supported by the new A19 and A19 Pro chips found across the iPhone 17 lineup as well as the iPhone Air. Apple says it has also added memory safety improvements for older hardware that doesn't support the new memory tagging features. In addition, Apple is making EMTE available to all Apple developers in Xcode as part of the new Enhanced Security feature that the company released earlier this year during WWDC.

The approach includes mitigation for Spectre V1 attacks that Apple claims works with "virtually zero CPU cost," addressing performance concerns that have plagued similar security features in the past. Apple says these changes make "mercenary spyware" significantly more expensive to develop, and present a major challenge to the surveillance industry.



Based on our evaluations pitting Memory Integrity Enforcement against exceptionally sophisticated mercenary spyware attacks from the last three years, we believe MIE will make exploit chains significantly more expensive and difficult to develop and maintain, disrupt many of the most effective exploitation techniques from the last 25 years, and completely redefine the landscape of memory safety for Apple products.

For in-depth information about the new MIE security feature, readers should refer to Apple's Security Research blog.