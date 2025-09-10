Apple Releases New FineWoven MagSafe Wallets and AirTag Key Rings
Apple unveiled its new TechWoven cases for iPhone 17 during yesterday's "Awe dropping" event, but the company hasn't completely abandoned FineWoven.
In fact, the material is still very much part of Apple's lineup, with a new collection of FineWoven MagSafe wallets and AirTag key rings designed to pair with the latest iPhone models and available in multiple colors, including Fox Orange, Midnight Purple, Navy, Moss, and Black.
The new wallets are available for $59, while the new AirTag key rings cost $35.
Apple discontinued its ill-received FineWoven cases for iPhones in 2024. FineWoven was heavily criticized for its poor performance in comparison to the former leather cases that Apple used to offer. Apple replaced leather in 2023 in order to be more environmentally friendly, but people quickly found that the FineWoven cases were quick to get dirty and began to fray.
