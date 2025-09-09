Apple Store Down Ahead of 'Awe Dropping' iPhone 17 Apple Event

Apple's online storefront has gone down ahead of the "Awe dropping" Apple event taking place later today, where several new products are expected to be announced.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro models, as well as Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and AirPods Pro 3. The company should also announce the release dates of its next major software updates including iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe.

MacRumors will have in-depth coverage of today's Apple event, which kicks off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, including a live blog on our website and posts via @MacRumorsLive on X. For a full rundown of everything we expect to see, be sure to check out our guide.

Top Rated Comments

t0rqx Avatar
t0rqx
14 minutes ago at 04:16 am
Told you Apple was going down...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
howywood Avatar
howywood
11 minutes ago at 04:19 am
WHAT WILL I DO WITHOUT BUYING SOMETHING OVER THE NEXT 6 HOURS
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Chris The Bipolarbear Avatar
Chris The Bipolarbear
6 minutes ago at 04:24 am
With all the rumors why don’t they just launch the product
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
patent10021 Avatar
patent10021
6 minutes ago at 04:25 am
No one can make an orange phone like Apple. This is next level innovation.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
