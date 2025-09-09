Apple Store Down Ahead of 'Awe Dropping' iPhone 17 Apple Event
Apple's online storefront has gone down ahead of the "Awe dropping" Apple event taking place later today, where several new products are expected to be announced.
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro models, as well as Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and AirPods Pro 3. The company should also announce the release dates of its next major software updates including iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe.
MacRumors will have in-depth coverage of today's Apple event, which kicks off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, including a live blog on our website and posts via @MacRumorsLive on X. For a full rundown of everything we expect to see, be sure to check out our guide.
