iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Prices Estimated Ahead of Apple Event Next Week
Just one week before Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series, an analyst has shared new price estimates for the devices.
Here are J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee's price estimates for the iPhone 17 series in the United States, according to 9to5Mac:
|Model
|Starting Price
|Model
|Starting Price
|Change
|iPhone 16
|$799
|iPhone 17
|$799
|—
|iPhone 16 Plus
|$899
|iPhone 17 Air
|$899-$949
|$0 to +$50
|iPhone 16 Pro
|$999
|iPhone 17 Pro
|$1,099
|+$100
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|$1,199
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|$1,199
|—
If these estimates prove to be accurate, the iPhone 17 Pro's starting price would increase by $100 compared to the iPhone 16 Pro. However, previous rumors have indicated that the iPhone 17 Pro will start with 256GB of storage, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro starts at 128GB. So, the starting price would only be increasing because of Apple eliminating a SKU. Still, it would break an 8-year streak of the Pro model or equivalent starting at $999.
The good news is that the standard iPhone 17 and the highest-end iPhone 17 Pro Max will avoid price increases, if these estimates prove to be accurate.
The all-new iPhone 17 Air's starting price might be $50 higher compared to the iPhone 16 Plus.
Apple has largely managed to avoid raising iPhone prices in the U.S. for a long time now, despite rumors of price increases year after year. So, on one hand, the company deserves the benefit of the doubt currently. On the other hand, nothing lasts forever. We will find out the real prices during Apple's event on Tuesday, September 9.
