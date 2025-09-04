Ecovacs Launches Deebot X11 Omnicyclone Robot Vacuum With Matter Integration

by

Ecovacs today announced the launch of its latest vacuuming and mopping robot, the Deebot X11 Omnicyclone. The HomeKit-compatible vacuum has several new features, including battery improvements, support for agentic AI and a 4WD climbing system that can cross higher room thresholds.

ecovacs x11 1
The X11 includes PowerBoost GaN fast-charging technology, allowing the robot to charge incrementally while cleaning its mop and emptying its dust container. The rapid bursts of charging power ensure that it cleans for a longer period of time without needing to stop for a long recharge.

Unlike prior versions of the Ecovacs robots, the X11 has an upgraded Omni Station that no longer requires a dust bag. Instead, there is a PureCyclone dust container that collects dust vacuumed up by the bot. Ecovacs says that the updated system uses a multi-stage separation to eliminate potential for clogs from dust and debris, all without the need for disposable dust bags. Removing dust bags from the setup makes the X11 more convenient to use because there's no longer an added expense or the need to remember to replenish that particular component.

The Ozmo roller that Ecovacs has been using for the last several versions of its robot cleaners has been upgraded in the X11. It has a high-density nylon build that's better able to break down dried stains and grease. The edge cleaning system is able to adapt up to 15mm into edges and corners for a better baseboard clean without damage to walls or furniture. Ecovacs has also included a new dual cleaning solution system for light stains and heavy stains.

There is a new 4WD Climbing System in the X11 that allows it to maneuver over higher thresholds. It uses small levers that engage when needed, and it can climb obstacles as high as 4cm (1.5 inches).

ecovacs x11 2
Yiko, the built-in AI assistant that Ecovacs uses, is more advanced than before. Ecovacs says that the new Agent Yiko is able to adapt cleaning routines based on user habit, layout, and preferences. It is meant to provide a personalized experience without the need for daily input.

The X11 is compatible with Matter, so it can be added to the Apple Home app. With Apple Home integration, both the Home app and Siri voice commands can be used to control the robot. The Home app supports automations, specifically those that integrate other HomeKit products.

Ecovacs' new Deebot X11 Omnicyclone Robot is priced at $1,499.99, and it can be purchased from the Ecovacs website and Amazon starting today.

Tag: Matter

