Apple Releases Sixth Public Betas of iOS 26 and More

Apple today released the sixth public betas of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and tvOS 26, allowing the public to test the updates ahead of their September launch. The sixth public betas come a week after the fifth public betas, and the updates correspond with the ninth developer betas that were released earlier today.

Public beta testers that have registered on Apple's website can download the latest ‌iOS 26‌, ‌iPadOS 26‌, and macOS 26 public betas by opening the Settings or System Settings app, going to the General section, tapping on Software Update, and choosing the ‌iOS 26‌, ‌iPadOS 26‌, or macOS 26 Public Beta options.

‌iOS 26‌ and ‌iPadOS 26‌ feature Apple's Liquid Glass design, with a visual aesthetic that focuses on transparency. Icons, menu buttons, navigation bars, and more reflect and refract light with subtle animations. There are pop-out menus in some areas, tab bars shrink down, and everything has a more rounded look.

There are new Apple Intelligence features like Visual Intelligence for screenshots, updated order tracking in the Wallet app, new features in Reminders, and Live Translation for the Messages, Phone, and FaceTime apps. Image Playground has ChatGPT style options, and Genmoji supports mixing two or more emoji characters to make something new.

2D photos have a more 3D look with a Spatial Scene feature, and Safari has updated navigation. In the Phone app, there are new Call Screening and Hold Assist features that will save you time, while the Messages app supports customizable backgrounds and polls. Apple Music has a DJ-like AutoMix feature, CarPlay has an overhauled interface, there's a new Apple Games app, and Preview has come to the iPhone for the first time.

macOS Tahoe has the same Liquid Glass design as ‌iOS 26‌, and it extends to app icons, folders, the Dock, in-app navigation, menus, the Control Center, and the Menu Bar. The Control Center and the Menu Bar are customizable, and you're also able to customize folders, app icons, and widgets.

Safari has an updated tab design and a redesigned sidebar, and Apple has brought the Phone app to the Mac for making phone calls through Wi-Fi Calling. The Phone app supports the new Call Screening and Hold Assist features.

Spotlight has been overhauled with improved search and the ability to execute hundreds of actions without opening up an app. There's a new Games app with a Game Overlay feature, and developers have access to Metal 4.

More on what's new can be found in our iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe roundups.

CalMin
CalMin
51 minutes ago at 01:40 pm
Question: Is it safe to load these latest betas on my only, mission critical, devices that I need for work and for life and don't have backed up? They must be stable by now right?

? Don't be silly! It's still a beta.
? Do it, do it, do it, do it...
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cableguy84
cableguy84
42 minutes ago at 01:48 pm
I CANT SEE THE BETA YET
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LogicalApex
LogicalApex
28 minutes ago at 02:02 pm

Presently have iOS 26 PB 5 (23A530a).

Waiting for it to show up in updates so I can load
iOS 26 PB 6
onto my
iPhone 25 e.
Look at my boy here. Living in the future with an iPhone 25.

Drop me a few winning lottery numbers so I can afford an iPhone 17!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wegmans
Wegmans
42 minutes ago at 01:49 pm
In before “battery life way better” posts
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309
jz0309
40 minutes ago at 01:50 pm

Question: Is it safe to load these latest betas on my only, mission critical, devices that I need for work and for life and don't have backed up? They must be stable by now right?

? Don't be silly! It's still a beta.
? Do it, do it, do it, do it...
Is it safe? Yes, they don't bite or hurt you in any way.
Is it smart? Maybe not
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Robert.Walter
Robert.Walter
37 minutes ago at 01:53 pm

Question: Is it safe to load these latest betas on my only, mission critical, devices that I need for work and for life and don't have backed up? They must be stable by now right?

? Don't be silly! It's still a beta.
? Do it, do it, do it, do it...
In the words of Thomas “Babe” Levy: “So safe you wouldn’t believe it.”
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
