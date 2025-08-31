Next Vehicle With CarPlay Ultra Named in Report as Rollout Continues

Hyundai's upcoming IONIQ 3 electric vehicle will support Apple's CarPlay Ultra system, according to the BBC publication Top Gear.

CarPlay Ultra Climate Controls
Here is what Top Gear's Paul Horrell reported last week:

The Ioniq 3 will be digital-forward. For a start it can run Apple's CarPlay Ultra if the driver wants. Even without the Apple skin, the interface allows more configuration of the design, and links to new synthesised EV sound effects.

The mention of CarPlay Ultra in the report was spotted by French blog MacGeneration.

Hyundai plans to showcase a conceptual version of the IONIQ 3 at the IAA Mobility auto show, which begins on September 9 in Munich, Germany. The report described the vehicle as a smaller and more affordable EV that will offer up to 365 miles of range per full charge. The vehicle is expected to launch in the first half of 2026.

Launched in May, CarPlay Ultra is the long-awaited next-generation version of CarPlay that was previewed in 2022. CarPlay Ultra is currently limited to newer Aston Martin vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, but Apple said that many other automakers around the world are working to offer it over the next year and beyond, including Hyundai and its Kia and Genesis brands. So, it would make sense if the all-new IONIQ 3 supports CarPlay Ultra.

CarPlay Ultra features deep integration with a vehicle's instrument cluster and systems, built-in Radio and Climate apps, customizable widgets, and more. The interface is tailored to each vehicle model and automaker's identity, and drivers can choose from various preset design options. The connected iPhone provides app-related data, while the vehicle provides driving data like current speed, and other info like tire pressure.

Some other automakers like Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz have said they have no plans to offer CarPlay Ultra, but decisions can always change over time.

56 comments
Top Rated Comments

ceddy Avatar
ceddy
36 minutes ago at 03:25 pm
I’ve have multiple phones and 4-5 cars with CarPlay and it’s always been buggy at times. Not sure I want Apple to take over more of the cars systems.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
russell_314 Avatar
russell_314
59 minutes ago at 03:01 pm
This will be very helpful in a Hyundai. When you’re on the side of the road waiting for a tow truck it’s something to pass the time.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
