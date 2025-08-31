Apple Preparing iOS 18.7 for iPhones as iOS 26 Release Date Nears

Apple is preparing to release iOS 18.7 for compatible iPhone models, according to evidence of the update in the MacRumors visitor logs.



We expect iOS 18.7 to be released in September, alongside iOS 26. The update will likely include fixes for security vulnerabilities, but little else.

iOS 18.7 will be one of the final updates ever released for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, as those devices are not compatible with iOS 26.

iOS 26 is compatible with the iPhone 11 and newer.

Following months of beta testing, iOS 26 is finally nearing a release, with the update likely to be made available to the general public around the middle of September.