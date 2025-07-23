Apple and Google's Mobile 'Duopoly' Targeted by UK Regulators

by

Britain's competition regulator has today outlined sweeping proposals that could force Apple to fundamentally alter how it operates its App Store, Safari browser, and iOS ecosystem in the UK.

app store blue banner uk fixed
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) published a detailed roadmap of potential interventions after proposing to designate both Apple and Google with "strategic market status" under new digital competition laws. The designation would give the CMA unprecedented powers to impose binding requirements on how Apple runs its mobile platform.

The CMA's immediate priorities include forcing Apple to allow app developers to "steer" users away from the App Store to complete purchases elsewhere, which would potentially undercut Apple's lucrative 30% commission model. The regulator also wants to require fairer, more transparent app review processes and prevent Apple from using data collected during app reviews to benefit its own services.

The CMA's most ambitious long-term goal involves breaking Apple's tight control over iOS by allowing alternative browser engines beyond WebKit and enabling better interoperability for digital wallets and connected devices like smartwatches.

"Apple and Google's mobile platforms hold an effective duopoly," said CMA Chief Executive Sarah Cardell, noting that 90-100% of UK mobile devices run on these platforms. The regulator estimates the UK app economy generates 1.5% of GDP and supports around 400,000 jobs.

Ultimately, the CMA believes that successful implementation could mean access to innovative digital wallets beyond Apple Pay, more capable third-party browsers, and potentially lower app prices as developers gain alternatives to Apple's payment systems.

Apple has already pushed back against the proposals, warning that they "would undermine the privacy and security protections that our users have come to expect, hamper our ability to innovate, and force us to give away our technology for free to foreign competitors."

The roadmap draws heavily on enforcement actions already underway in the EU and other jurisdictions. In the US, for example, a court recently forced Apple to allow app developers to include external payment links, leading companies like Spotify and Proton to announce price cuts of up to 30% for American users.

The CMA's phased approach aims to begin with app store reforms later this year, followed by more complex interventions around browser engines and device interoperability from 2026 onwards. However, some of the measures remain under review pending developments in US litigation and European enforcement.

The regulator has until October to finalize its strategic market status designations. In the meantime, it has invited stakeholders to submit feedback on the proposed intervention roadmap.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: Apple Antitrust, United Kingdom

Popular Stories

iOS 26 on Three iPhones

iOS 26 Public Beta Expected This Week as First iOS 27 Rumor Surfaces

Sunday July 20, 2025 7:36 am PDT by
The first iOS 26 public beta should arrive this week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. "All indications are that iOS 26 should go into the public beta phase this coming week," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today. In a social media post last week, Gurman said that the iOS 26 public beta would likely be released on or around Wednesday, July 23. Apple previously announced...
Read Full Article63 comments
CarPlay Liquid Glass Dark

iOS 26's Biggest CarPlay Feature Was Quietly Hiding on Apple's Website

Monday July 21, 2025 7:45 am PDT by
Apple recently announced that iPhone users will soon be able to watch videos right on the CarPlay screen in supported vehicles. This is arguably the biggest new CarPlay feature coming with the iOS 26 update later this year, and yet Apple did not even mention it during its WWDC 2025 keynote last month. Instead, it was buried on Apple's developer website. iPhone users will be able to...
Read Full Article62 comments
Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Iridescent 1

Foldable iPhone's Display Sizes Leaked

Tuesday July 22, 2025 6:00 pm PDT by
Apple's first foldable iPhone will be equipped with a 7.8-inch inner display, and a 5.5-inch outer display, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo already mentioned those same display sizes for the foldable iPhone in March, meaning there are now multiple sources backing those sizes, so long as TrendForce is not simply copying what Kuo said. ...
Read Full Article113 comments
Generic iPhone 17 Feature With Full Width Dynamic Island

iPhone 17 Series Is Less Than Two Months Away: Everything We Know

Friday July 18, 2025 4:23 am PDT by
Apple is expected to hold its annual iPhone announcement event during the week of September 8, 2025, with September 9 or 10 emerging as the most likely dates. Like the iPhone 16 series, this year's lineup is expected to include four models – but with a twist. The ‌Plus device is being replaced with an all-new ultra-thin model, while the iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max are set to...
Read Full Article99 comments
iOS 26 Feature

Everything New in iOS 26 Beta 4

Tuesday July 22, 2025 3:56 pm PDT by
Apple released the fourth beta of iOS 26 today, and the company has continued making changes to the way that Liquid Glass looks. There are also new features, including the return of Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries for news. This beta is of particular interest because it's likely the beta that public beta testers will get in the not too distant future. Liquid Glass Changes Liquid...
Read Full Article71 comments
CarPlay Ultra Climate Controls

Apple Says These Automakers Will Offer CarPlay Ultra

Friday July 18, 2025 1:47 pm PDT by
A few months ago, Apple announced the launch of CarPlay Ultra, the long-awaited next-generation version of CarPlay. CarPlay Ultra is currently limited to newer Aston Martin vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. Fortunately, if you cannot afford a $250,000 luxury vehicle, the software system will eventually be available in more affordable vehicles. Apple said "many" other automakers around...
Read Full Article
Liquid Glass Realistic

Apple Improves Liquid Glass in iOS 26 Beta 4, Reversing Some Beta 3 Changes

Tuesday July 22, 2025 11:21 am PDT by
With the fourth beta of iOS 26, Apple has again made changes to the Liquid Glass design that's available across the operating system, tweaking how the menus and buttons appear in apps. In response to criticism about too little Liquid Glass in beta 3, Apple has upped the translucency in several areas. Beta 4 on left, beta 3 on right Navigation bars in apps like Photos, Music, the App ...
Read Full Article205 comments

Top Rated Comments

Ctrlos Avatar
Ctrlos
47 minutes ago at 04:59 am
So in effect parity with the EU.

Makes sense to me.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
apparatchik Avatar
apparatchik
42 minutes ago at 05:04 am
The EU is a large important market Apple had to cater to, the UK, while relevant, is nowhere near.

I wonder if UK policy makers realize they can only push a company so much before it decides it’s just not worth it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
surferfb Avatar
surferfb
35 minutes ago at 05:10 am
Clicking through the article, the UK has this to say:


While Google allows sideloading and alternative app stores, we have heard that friction and warning screens discourage it in practice.
Maybe that’s because warning screens are needed? Let’s see what the experts say. This article ('https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakdoffman/2024/09/26/google-play-store-new-app-warning-for-pixel-9-pro-samsung-galaxy-s24-android') has some fun quotes. Emphasis is mine.


Google is cleaning up Android. The longtime app free-for-all is coming to an end, with a Play Store cull and tightening of restrictions around sideloading ('https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakdoffman/2024/09/10/google-play-store-update-for-samsung-pixel-android-users-now-live/') now hitting users, and Play Protect soon to be enhanced with Android 15’s live threat detection. All this is intended to close the gap to iOS and the locked down iPhone ecosystem.

The advice is simple. No to third-party stores, and a bigger no to mods for popular apps from unofficial sources.

The good news for Android users sticking rigidly to Play Store, though, is that unsurprisingly the risks are exponentially increased when sideloading. Little surprise then that Google, Samsung and others are finally clamping down on third-party app store access and direct installs

“Our research,” Zimperium says, “indicates that globally, users who engage in sideloading are 200% more likely to have malware running on their devices than those who do not. In fact, sideloading is a great contributor to malware risk; in 8.3% of cases where malware was detected, the source can be traced back to a sideloaded application
We should absolutely not be letting regulators who think encryption backdoors are a good idea, or that Apple can create backdoors “that only the good guys can use” be setting iOS security policy.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
drrich2 Avatar
drrich2
42 minutes ago at 05:04 am
If they can't complain about a monopoly, I guess a duopoly will do. Triopoly, anyone?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Poisednoise Avatar
Poisednoise
23 minutes ago at 05:22 am
I appreciate everything being managed in one place including updates etc. Where possible apps with a subscription model (news etc) I will subscribe to through the app store, even though I recognise that’s not such a good deal for the app creator. MS continually demanding a chance to update the 365 apps on my mac drives me crazy. Keep it as it is please.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HQuest Avatar
HQuest
13 minutes ago at 05:33 am
Shame on Microsoft for their monopoly on PC browser clients.
Shame on Microsoft for their monopoly with messaging and collaboration tools. Shame on them.
Shame on Microsoft for pulling back from the mobile market and now Apple and Google have just a duopoly.

When in doubt, blame Microsoft.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments