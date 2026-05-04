 Notepad++ Creator Calls Out 'Fake' Mac App Over Trademark Violation - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Notepad++ Creator Calls Out 'Fake' Mac App Over Trademark Violation

by

Notepad++ creator Don Ho said the macOS version of the popular Windows code editor is fake and using the Notepad++ trademark without permission.

Notepad++The unofficial Notepad++ app for macOS

In a blog post, Ho said the macOS app is "not authorized, not endorsed, and not affiliated with" the official version of Notepad++ in any way, adding that it is "misleading, inappropriate, and frankly disrespectful to both the project and its users."

In coordination with Ho, the developer of the macOS port Andrey Letov said he will rebrand the Mac app and its corresponding website in the coming days:

In coordination with Don Ho, the creator of the original Notepad++, I'll be evolving the branding of the macOS version so it stands on its own while respecting its lineage. These updates, such as a new logo, a refined name, and likely a new domain will ship with version 1.0.6 in the coming days. Continuity for existing users is a priority, and I'll make the transition as seamless as I can. Thank you for your patience.

Notepad++ has been one of the most popular text and code editors on Windows for more than 20 years, and many users have long hoped for a Mac version. It appears the unofficial port will live on for now, but with a new name and branding.

Emphasis on unofficial.

"To be crystal clear: Notepad++ has never released a macOS version," said Ho.

Popular Stories

iOS 27 on iPhone 17 1

iOS 27 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

Saturday May 2, 2026 8:43 am PDT by
Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27 during its WWDC 2026 keynote on June 8, and there are already many rumored features and changes for iPhones. The first developer beta of iOS 27 will likely be available immediately following the keynote, and a public beta typically follows in July. Following beta testing, the software update should be released to all users with a compatible iPhone in...
Read Full Article88 comments
Apple MacBook Pro M4 hero

Why You Might Want to Wait to Buy a MacBook Pro

Friday May 1, 2026 3:43 pm PDT by
Apple refreshed the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max models in March 2026, but depending on your needs and interests, you might want to skip this generation because there's something better in the works. The M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models have faster chips, but the same design that Apple has used since 2021. An updated design with new display technology and faster ...
Read Full Article173 comments
macOS 27 on MacBook Pro

Apple to Unveil macOS 27 Next Month With These New Features

Friday May 1, 2026 1:21 pm PDT by
Apple will unveil its latest software platforms during its WWDC 2026 keynote on Monday, June 8, and one of them will be macOS 27 for the Mac. The first developer beta of macOS 27 will likely be available immediately following the keynote, and a public beta typically follows in July. Following beta testing, the software update should be released to all users in September. macOS 26 is known ...
Read Full Article127 comments

Top Rated Comments

KENESS Avatar
KENESS
28 minutes ago at 10:02 am
"In coordination with Don Ho, the creator of the original Notepad++"

"I'll be evolving the branding"

"I'll make the transition"

This kind of verbal spew makes me sick. You did something blatantly wrong. If you have any hint of character, apologize.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ItsASpider Avatar
ItsASpider
36 minutes ago at 09:54 am
From reading that GitHub issue, this is genuinely starting to look like some bad faith behavior by Letov. It doesn't take "weeks" to remove the clear trademark violation from your personal project, and he only appears to be interested in making excuses instead of even bothering to apologize. Even the announcement quoted in this article starts off trying to apply a relation where there is none ("coordination with Don Ho" is a strange way to describe someone saying "hey stop using my trademark"). No, this guy was clearly trying to just use the name to get his project out there and to surf on the success of Notepad++ with no intention to "strengthen the brand".
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
con2apple Avatar
con2apple
26 minutes ago at 10:04 am

The solution to this…..why doesn’t he just release a MacOS version?
Maybe because he's just a small-time developer who doesn't have the manpower to manage half a dozen macOS systems on top of Windows?

Just a thought.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dontwalkhand Avatar
dontwalkhand
38 minutes ago at 09:52 am
The solution to this…..why doesn’t he just release a MacOS version?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
V
vantelimus
25 minutes ago at 10:05 am
The Mac guy should have done a trademark search, but really he can be forgiven based on what this product actually is. The confusion here is that the software is GPLv2 open source. Anyone can grab a copy and make a port to any system they want.

https://github.com/notepad-plus-plus/notepad-plus-plus

The name Notepad++ however is trademarked by the main developer. If anyone has acted in bad faith here it is the guy who released open source, but trademarked the name so that no one else can use it.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
L
LogicalApex
14 minutes ago at 10:17 am

The solution to this…..why doesn’t he just release a MacOS version?
Ports aren't easy. They require work both to release and to maintain.

The issue here isn't that another developer decided to take up the work. The issue is that it was attached to the Notepad++ brand without first confirming that was OK with the Notepad++ maintainers. The right way to handle this would be to have released it as a port with a new name and note that it is a fork of Notepad++ for Windows.

Forks are within the spirit of OSS...

The issue for users though. If the developer of the Mac port was this shady with the branding of the port. Can he be trusted in general.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments