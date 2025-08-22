Apple's 'F1: The Movie' Now Available to Buy or Rent

Apple has released "F1: The Movie" for digital purchase and rental through the TV app, marking the start of the film's premium video-on-demand window while it continues to perform strongly in theaters.



The film premiered worldwide on June 27 and has now surpassed $600 million at the global box office. This makes F1 Apple's most financially successful movie to date, with the release also returning to IMAX theaters due to its popularity.

Apple has now made the film available to rent for $20 or to purchase for $25 in the Store section of the TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. It includes approximately 45 minutes of bonus features through iTunes Extras.

The same pricing and availability apply through other services such as Amazon Prime Video. It is not yet available to stream on ‌Apple TV‌+.

This period is known in the film industry as the premium video-on-demand (PVOD) window, and represents a higher-priced digital release that precedes availability through subscription streaming. The pricing is in line with other major studio releases in recent years.

Apple is expected to lower the cost once the film transitions from PVOD to standard digital distribution, when it will be available to rent or buy at the usual lower tier. This will likely coincide with its debut on ‌Apple TV‌+, where it will be available to stream at no additional charge to subscribers.

Based on the previous Apple theatrical-first films such as "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "Napoleon," the PVOD window typically lasts one to two months, suggesting that F1 will likely come to ‌Apple TV‌+ in October or November 2025.