Apple CEO Tim Cook Featured in Latest South Park Episode

Popular cartoon series South Park has been satirizing U.S. President Donald Trump, and the latest episode, titled "Sickofancy," includes Apple CEO Tim Cook.

A cartoon version of Cook is depicted visiting Trump in the White House to provide him with a gift, which is poking fun at the glass and gold Apple plaque that Cook presented to Trump earlier in August.

"Mr. President, your ideas for the tech industry are so innovative and you definitely do not have a small penis," said the fake Cook. "Please accept this gift on behalf of Apple."

Cartoon Trump proceeds to take Cook's gift into bed with him. "Another great day getting presents," said cartoon Trump while climbing into bed with Satan. "Look at what some dipshit tech CEO gave me," he adds, before suggesting the duo do something X-rated with Cook's gift. Cook was just one of several notable figures shown presenting Trump with high-value gifts in the South Park episode.


In real life, Cook gave Trump a glass plaque with an Apple logo engraved on it, which was manufactured by Apple supplier Corning in Kentucky. Beneath the glass plaque, there is a 24-karat pure gold base that Cook said was sourced from Utah.

Cook was at the White House to announce Apple's plans to invest an additional $100 billion in U.S. manufacturing over the next four years, bringing Apple's total investment to $600 billion.

Cook was derided on social media and in news articles for his bootlicking, but it has been successful for Apple. Apple continues to be largely exempt from the high tariffs that have been imposed on countries like China and India, and at the Cook and Trump White House event, Trump said that companies like Apple that are "investing" in the U.S. will not have to pay forthcoming semiconductor tariffs.

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
16 minutes ago at 12:29 pm
I LOVE THIS!!

Exactly the response it should get

Mockery

If you lie down with a dirty dog, you get fleas Tim.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
16 minutes ago at 12:30 pm
I love how fast they are to react
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iPhoneFan5349 Avatar
iPhoneFan5349
17 minutes ago at 12:29 pm
Lol, deserved for that cringe gift
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jumpthesnark Avatar
Jumpthesnark
14 minutes ago at 12:32 pm
Played him like a fiddle
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
12 minutes ago at 12:34 pm
“Look at what some dips**t tech CEO gave me” probably how everyone feels about Tim Cook tbh
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mazda 3s Avatar
Mazda 3s
9 minutes ago at 12:37 pm
I haven't watched South Park since the ImaginationLand (I think that's what it was called) episodes nearly two decades ago. But this season has me back to watching it again :D
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments