All the New AI Features Coming to Google's Pixel 10 Smartphones

Google introduced its next-generation Pixel 10 smartphones today, and while there are multiple hardware improvements, Google focused heavily on new AI features. The Pixel 10 devices offer quite a few new AI-powered capabilities, in addition to prior AI features that have come out over the last couple of years.



We've rounded up the new features, some of which the iPhone already supports, and some of which the ‌iPhone‌ can't do yet.

Magic Cue - Magic Cue proactively surfaces relevant info and suggests actions, similar to how Apple's personalized Siri features were supposed to work. It can display flight information when you call an airline, or cue up a photo if a friend asks for an image.

Daily Hub - Daily Hub uses Magic Cue to surface a personalized daily digest of upcoming calendar events, topics to explore, recommended playlists, and more.

Call Transcripts - The Take a Message feature in the Phone app provides real-time transcripts for missed or declined calls. Apple already provides real-time transcripts for incoming voicemails.

Pixel Journal - Pixel Journal provides AI writing prompts to help users process their thoughts, and it provides insights into patterns and progress over time. Apple has a similar Journal app that offers journaling suggestions.

Voice Translate - Voice Translate translates calls in real-time in what sounds like each speaker's voice. It's similar to Apple's Live Translation features, but that doesn't mimic user voices. Voice Translate also supports more languages when translating to or from English, including Spanish, German, French, Japanese, Hindi, Italian, Portuguese, Swedish, Russian, and Indonesian.

Camera Coach - Camera Coach can provide real-time guidance to help users capture better images. It suggests tips on lighting, composition, and more.

Auto Best Take - Analyzes up to 150 frames in seconds to get the perfect group shot where everyone is looking at the camera.

Add Me - The image feature that can add the photographer to a group shot using AI has been improved. It works with bigger groups and offers more creative composition options.

AI Videos - The Pixel devices can generate a video based on short text descriptions.

Visual Guidance for Gemini Live - Gemini Live allows for real-time conversations with Gemini AI. It's already able to converse and get context from the camera or screen sharing, but it now highlights things on the display to provide better visual guidance when responding to questions.

More natural speech - Gemini Live is getting more human-like speech, with improvements to intonation, rhythm, and pitch for more expressive conversations. It will be able to speaker slower or faster when asked, and it can do accents.

Gboard - The Google keyboard supports Writing Tools for spellchecking, plus it can rewrite in specific styles. Apple has a similar Writing Tools feature that supports grammar and spelling correction and rewrites in a specified style.

Google Photos - Google Photos is getting conversation-based photo editing.

NotebookLM - Google's AI research assistant integrates with Pixel Screenshots and Recorder. If Screenshots detects a picture that's useful for a notebook, it will suggest adding it for simpler tracking. Transcripts from Recorder can also be added.

Gemini Nano - The Tensor G5 chip in the Pixel 10 smartphones runs the newest Gemini Nano model on-device.

Apple will be able to match some of these features when the updated version of ‌Siri‌ rolls out in 2026, but it is behind on image editing features and live AI capabilities since there is no dedicated Apple-designed LLM as of now.

Google's updated Pixel 10 devices are available for pre-order now, and will be launching later this month. Apple's iPhone 17 models will debut in September.