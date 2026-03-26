Google Launches Gemini Import Tool for Switching From ChatGPT, Claude, and Other AI Apps
Google is adding a new memory import feature to Gemini, making it easier for customers to switch to Gemini AI from another AI service. Users can import memories, context, and chat history from other AI apps.
Importing memory will provide Gemini with an understanding of a user's preferences, relationships, and personal context. Google says that Gemini will understand the same key facts that have been shared with other apps, so there is no need to start over from scratch when moving to Gemini from another AI service.
The import option can be accessed through the Gemini settings, and it will provide a prompt to copy and paste into an existing AI app. The prompt will ask the AI to generate a preferences summary that can be pasted into Gemini.
Google will also allow users to import their full chat history in a ZIP format, with support for searching past conversation threads and building on those threads with Gemini.
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