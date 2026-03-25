Google Claims Android Is Now Faster Than iPhone for Web Browsing

Google today said that Android has set a new record for mobile web performance, making it the fastest mobile platform for web browsing.



The newest Android devices have set new records on web performance benchmarks like Speedometer and LoadLine, which Google attributes to "deep vertical integration across hardware, the Android OS, and the Chrome engine."

Speedometer simulates real-world user actions to measure interaction latency when using a web browser, and it's a metric that major browser engine developers use to determine responsiveness. According to Google, a high Speedometer score correlates to a "more fluid, snappy feeling when you tap, scroll, or type on a website."

In charts published by Google, three unnamed Android devices earned higher Speedometer 3.1 scores than an unnamed "competing mobile phone platform," which is likely iOS.



LoadLine is an emerging benchmark test developed by the Chrome and Android teams that simulates the complete process of loading a website to determine how fast a webpage appears after a link is clicked. Android phones score up to 47 percent higher on the LoadLine test than non-Android competitors, according to Google.

Google says that it collaborated with select SoC and OEM partners to optimize Chrome and kernel scheduler policies to get the faster web browsing speeds. With the improvements, some Android flagship phones have improved their Speedometer and LoadLine scores by 20 to 60 percent year-over-year. For users, the change translates to four to six percent faster page loads and six to nine percent faster high-percentile interactions.