Apple TV+ Shares 'The Morning Show' Season 4 Trailer

by

Apple today shared the first trailer for the fourth season of Apple TV+ original "The Morning Show."


Season four begins set in spring 2024, nearly two years after season three's merger between UBA and NBN, now operating as UBN. The story confronts issues of truth and trust in an era of deepfakes, conspiracy theories, and cover-ups. Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston return, both starring and executive producing. Showrunner Charlotte Stoudt and director Mimi Leder remain at the helm.

The ensemble includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie, and Jon Hamm. New cast members are Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook, Marion Cotillard, and Jeremy Irons.

Season four's trailer highlights Bradley's pursuit of a cover-up story, Alex's clashes with podcaster Brodie, corporate tension within UBN, and an FBI raid. Subplots involve Cotillard's Celine Dumont, Greta Lee's Stella, and Pierre's Miles in tangled professional and personal dynamics.

Apple emphasized the series' awards pedigree: season three earned 16 Emmy nominations and a second win for Crudup. Across earlier seasons, Aniston won a SAG Award, Crudup secured Emmys and Critics Choice honors, and Leder received Emmy nominations for directing.

Seasons one through three are available now on ‌Apple TV‌+. ‌Apple TV‌+ costs $9.99/month with a 7-day free trial, or three months free with new Apple device activation.

The Morning Show season four premieres on September 17, 2025, with new episodes streaming weekly through November 19.

Top Rated Comments

BigJohno Avatar
BigJohno
1 hour ago at 07:45 am
after they killed off Steve Carell I kinda lost interest.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MakeAppleAwesomeAgain Avatar
MakeAppleAwesomeAgain
58 minutes ago at 07:48 am

after they killed off Steve Carell I kinda lost interest.
Same. Season 1 was nice, lost interest after the start of Season 2.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kenny7 Avatar
kenny7
43 minutes ago at 08:03 am

То be honest, I never watched any of Apple's shows
Don’t know why Apple is involved in streaming business. Makes no sense for a focused company
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tipoo Avatar
tipoo
39 minutes ago at 08:06 am

Don’t know why Apple is involved in streaming business. Makes no sense for a focused company
And it doesn't seem like it's independently profitable, they lump it in with Services which includes app store gatekeeping plus Google just paying them outright to be search indexed to search volume which are the real reasons it grows every year, they just have some other services to say they're doing something
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jwtseng Avatar
jwtseng
39 minutes ago at 08:06 am
By now, this show and the themes that it represents seem anachronistic and yawn-inducing. Move on...nothing to see here. Even Jennifer Aniston is no longer anything to look at.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
yossi Avatar
yossi
35 minutes ago at 08:10 am
I could barely make it through season 1 - what happened with the Michael Scott sexual harasser story line?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
