Apple TV+ Shares 'The Morning Show' Season 4 Trailer

Apple today shared the first trailer for the fourth season of Apple TV+ original "The Morning Show."

Season four begins set in spring 2024, nearly two years after season three's merger between UBA and NBN, now operating as UBN. The story confronts issues of truth and trust in an era of deepfakes, conspiracy theories, and cover-ups. Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston return, both starring and executive producing. Showrunner Charlotte Stoudt and director Mimi Leder remain at the helm.

The ensemble includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie, and Jon Hamm. New cast members are Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook, Marion Cotillard, and Jeremy Irons.

Season four's trailer highlights Bradley's pursuit of a cover-up story, Alex's clashes with podcaster Brodie, corporate tension within UBN, and an FBI raid. Subplots involve Cotillard's Celine Dumont, Greta Lee's Stella, and Pierre's Miles in tangled professional and personal dynamics.

Apple emphasized the series' awards pedigree: season three earned 16 Emmy nominations and a second win for Crudup. Across earlier seasons, Aniston won a SAG Award, Crudup secured Emmys and Critics Choice honors, and Leder received Emmy nominations for directing.

Seasons one through three are available now on ‌Apple TV‌+. ‌Apple TV‌+ costs $9.99/month with a 7-day free trial, or three months free with new Apple device activation.

The Morning Show season four premieres on September 17, 2025, with new episodes streaming weekly through November 19.