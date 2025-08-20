Apple Shows How iPhone's Action Mode Helps People With Parkinson's

Apple today shared a touching video that highlights how the iPhone's Action mode allows for people with Parkinson's disease to record stable videos.



Parkinson's disease can cause hand tremors, which could ordinarily result in a hand-held video recording appearing shaky, but the Camera app's Action mode automatically stabilizes video recordings so that footage appears smooth.

"The simple act of filming can be challenging for people with Parkinson's," says Apple.

"For Brett, Bette, and Ellen, every moment matters," adds Apple. "With Action mode on iPhone, they can capture smooth hand-held videos and reclaim the joy of filming their favorite moments — supported by accessibility features like Voice Control, which help them operate the camera and navigate their iPhone with ease."

"For someone like me, who's been using cameras for 30 years, it being an option again is kind of life-changing," said Brett.

Action mode is available on all iPhone 14 through iPhone 16 models, except for the iPhone 16e.