iOS 18.6.2 Update Coming Soon for iPhones

Apple's software engineers are testing iOS 18.6.2, according to the MacRumors visitor logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions.



Yesterday, an anonymous source with a proven track record said iOS 18.6.2 was incoming, but the update was not present in our logs at that time.

Last year, the same anonymous source claimed that iOS 17.5.2 was in the pipeline, but Apple ended up releasing a revised iOS 17.5.1 build for the iPad 10. Accordingly, the source said it was possible that iOS 18.6.2 might end up being a revised build of iOS 18.6.1, but our logs suggest that Apple is indeed planning to release iOS 18.6.2.

iOS 18.6.2 will likely include bug fixes and/or security patches, and perhaps some additional enhancements to the redesigned Blood Oxygen feature introduced on select Apple Watch models in the U.S. with iOS 18.6.1 and watchOS 11.6.1 last week. The update will have a build number of 22G100, according to the anonymous source.

iOS 18.6.1's build number is 22G90.

iOS 18.6.2 should be released soon — likely this week or next week — given that evidence of the update is now showing up in multiple places.